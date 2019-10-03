Author Kelly Link and her husband Gavin Grant who run the dynamic indie Small Beer Press together in Western Mass, have wanted to open a bookstore since their days working together at the original Avenue Victor Hugo Books on Newbury Street at the end of the 20th century. Using funds from Link’s recent MacArthur “genius” grant, they’ve made their dream a reality, buying White Square Books in Easthampton, Mass, with plans to open their doors this week under the new name, Book Moon. They’ll be sprucing the place up with new paint and an electronic inventory of the shop’s 9,000 titles, and they’ll be continuing what the previous owner established: “Order in books we love, talk to people who wander in, put out a water dish for dogs, and set up author events,” writes Grant in an e-mail. His excitement is palpable: “I love the idea of a bookstore as a republic of ideas where all these thoughts, ideas, revolutionary and fictional are nestled up against one another, and anyone can walk in at any time and have their life changed by it.” Grant says they’ll have a Book Moon launch party in a few months once they’ve officially settled in, and will be slinging books and hosting events in the meantime, starting with a poetry project by GennaRose Nethercott and Bobby DiTrani, backed by the local Easthampton Ninepin Press on October 24. “Putting books into people’s hands is one of the most interesting things I’ve ever done,” writes Grant, “and I’m looking forward to seeing what our local and internet customers are reading.” Book Moon is at 86 Cottage Street in Easthampton, Mass.

Radical shift

In “American Radicals: How Nineteenth-Century Protest Shaped the Nation” (Crown), out this week, Cambridge resident and UMass Boston English professor Holly Jackson looks at the slow burn of the country’s radicalism, showing how movements ignited two-hundred years ago continue to smolder today. She aims her lens less on presidents and major political figures and more on activists whose work towards achieving a certain vision for the young country made more of an impact than they could have foreseen. “The figures who come to the fore in this story worked across three entwined fields,” Jackson writes, “slavery and race; sex and gender; property and labor.” In swift and lucid prose, she looks at the contradictions and pitfalls, as well as the triumphs, creating a valuable perspective on where we are in this present moment, and where we may go in the future. “Despite its galling and destructive hypocrisy, the nation never seemed to exhaust itself as a source of radical promise.”

Black & write

On Friday, a lecture will explore “Writing Black Lives,” bringing together authors and historians to talk about the ways in which their work as biographers hinges on notions of black identity, politics, and community. Imani Perry (see also: this week’s Story Behind the Book) will discuss her recent book “Looking for Lorraine: The Radiant and Radical Life of Lorraine Hansberry” published by the Boston-based Beacon Press; Harvard professor Tomiko Brown-Nagin will discuss her forthcoming work on Constance Baker; and Robert Reid-Pharr, a professor of Studies of Women, Gender, and Sexuality and of African and African American Studies, will talk about his work on James Baldwin. The lecture takes place at 4:15 pm at the Knafel Center, 10 Garden Street, in Cambridge. It’s free and open to the public, but registration is required. Visit radcliffe.harvard.edu/event/2019-writing-black-lives-panel-discussion for more information.

Coming Out

“How We Fight for Our Lives” by Saeed Jones (Simon & Schuster)

“Bodega” by Su Hwang (Milkweed)

“False Bingo” by Jac Jemc (MCD x FSG Originals)

Pick of the Week

Sean C. at Trident Booksellers on Newbury Street in Boston recommends “Exhalation” by Ted Chiang (Knopf): “Chiang is almost unique among the current crop of well known SF authors in that he exclusively writes short stories. The premises employed are as varied as one could hope for, from a time traveling Babylonian merchant to a mechanical scientist who investigates the breathing of the Universe. My favorite story by far is “The Lifecyle of Software Objects,” a poignant exploration of the development, costs and obsolescence of sentient artificial life.”

