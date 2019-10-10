Julie Fogliano (“Just in Case You Want to Fly”) and Susan Cooper (“The Word Pirates”) read at 10:30 a.m. at Brookline Booksmith.

Roxie Zwicker (“Haunted Cemeteries of New England”) reads at 7 p.m. at Tewksbury Public Library, 300 Chandler St., Tewksbury ... Alex Krieger (“City on a Hill: Urban Idealism in America from the Puritans to the Present”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store ... Peter Orner (“Maggie Brown & Others: Stories”) in conversation with Christopher Castellani at 7 p.m. at Newtonville Books, 10 Langley Rd., Newton Centre.

WEDNESDAY

Patrick Radden Keefe (“Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland”) reads at 7 p.m. at The Milton Library Foundation, 476 Canton Ave., Milton ... Leigh Bardugo (“Ninth House: A Novel”) reads at 7 p.m. at Cambridge Public Library, 449 Broadway, Cambridge... Daniel Leader and Lauren Chattman (“Living Bread: Tradition and Innovation in Artisan Bread Making”) in conversation with Jack Bishop at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store ... Ashley LeMieux (“Born to Shine: Practical Tools to Help You SHINE, Even in Life’s Darkest Moments”) reads at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith ... Kate Racculia (“Tuesday Mooney Talks to Ghosts”) reads at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books ... Richard Wise (“Redlined”) reads at 7 p.m. at Bella Luna Restaurant, 184 Amory St., Jamaica Plain ... Jeffrey Melnick (“Charles Manson’s Creepy Crawl: The Many Lives of America’s Most Infamous Family”) and Rachel Rubin (“Merle Haggard’s Okie from Muskogee”) read at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books, 79 Leonard St., Belmont ... Mira T. Lee (“Everything Here Is Beautiful”) reads at 7:30 p.m. at Wayland Library, 5 Concord Rd., Wayland.

THURSDAY

Gail Collins (“No Stopping Us Now: The Adventures of Older Women in American History”) reads at 6 p.m. at Brattle Theatre ... Pico Iyer (“A Beginner’s Guide to Japan: Observations and Provocations” and “Autumn Light: Season of Fire and Farewells”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store ... John Grisham (“The Guardians: A Novel”)and Doris Kearns Goodwin (“Leadership: In Turbulent Times”) read at 7 p.m. at Back Bay Events Center, 180 Berkeley St., Boston ... John Hodgman (“Medallion Status: True Stories from Secret Rooms”) in conversation with Jen Deaderick at 7 p.m. at WBUR Cityspace ... Susan Kaplan Carlton (“In the Neighborhood of True: A Novel”) and Linda Wertheimer (“Faith Ed: Teaching About Religion in an Age of Intolerance”) read at 7 p.m. at Newtonville Books, 10 Langley Rd., Newton Centre ... Denise Provost (“Curious Peach”) reads at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books ... Alex Speier (“Homegrown: How the Red Sox Built a Champion from the Ground Up”) reads at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books.

FRIDAY

Bill Bryson (“The Body: A Guide for Occupants”) reads at 7 p.m. at First Parish Church, 1446 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge ... Adrienne Brodeur (“Wild Game: My Mother, Her Lover, and Me”) in conversation with Joanna Rakoff at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store ... Chris Ware (“Rusty Brown”) and Lynda Barry (“Making Comics”) read at 6 p.m. at Brattle Theatre ... Adam Rippon (“Beautiful on the Outside”) reads at 7:30 p.m. at Wilbur Theatre ... Sergio Troncoso (“A Peculiar Type of Immigrant’s Son”) in conversation with Ilan Stavans (“Seventh Heaven and The Return of Carvajal”) at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books ... Elly Swartz (“Give and Take”) reads at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books.

SATURDAY

Mackenzi Lee (“The History of the World in Fifty Dogs”) reads at 3 p.m. at Porter Square Books ... Ewa Erdman (“Buffy the Three Legged Pit Bull”) reads at 11 a.m. at Whitelam Books, 610 Main St., Reading.

