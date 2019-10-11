1. The Dutch House Ann Patchett Harper

2. The Testaments Margaret Atwood Nan A. Talese

3. The Water Dancer Ta-Nehisi Coates One World

4. Where the Crawdads Sing Delia Owens Putnam

5. The Institute Stephen King Scribner

6. Red at the Bone Jacqueline Woodson Riverhead Books

7. The Nickel Boys Colson Whitehead Doubleday

8. The World That We Knew Alice Hoffman S&S

9. A Better Man Louise Penny Minotaur

10. Chances Are . . . Richard Russo Knopf

NONFICTION

1. Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth Rachel Maddow Crown

2. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know Malcolm Gladwell Little Brown

3. Educated Tara Westover Random House

4. The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience Hillary Rodham Clinton, Chelsea Clinton S&S

5. Permanent Record Edward Snowden Metropolitan Books

6. Year of the Monkey Patti Smith Knopf

7. The Education of an Idealist: A Memoir Samantha Power

Dey Street Books

8. She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey Penguin Press

9. The Pioneers David McCullough S&S

10. Know My Name: A Memoir Chanel Miller Viking

PAPERBACK

FICTION

1. The Overstory Richard Powers Norton

2. The Tattooist of Auschwitz Heather Morris Harper

3. The Great Alone Kristin Hannah St. Martin’s Griffin

4. The Handmaid’s Tale Margaret Atwood Anchor

5. Little Fires Everywhere Celeste Ng Penguin

6. The Goldfinch Donna Tartt Back Bay

7. Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine Gail Honeyman Penguin

8. Nine Perfect Strangers Liane Moriarty Flatiron Books

9. There There Tommy Orange Vintage

10. A Gentleman in Moscow Amor Towles Penguin

NONFICTION

1. The Old Farmer’s Almanac 2020 Old Farmer’s Almanac

2. The Library Book Susan Orlean S&S

3. Sapiens Yuval Noah Harari Harper Perennial

4. 21 Lessons for the 21st Century Yuval Noah Harari Spiegel & Grau

5. White Fragility Robin DiAngelo Beacon Press

6. Leadership: In Turbulent Times DorisKearns Goodwin Simon & Schuster

7. These Truths: A History of the United States Jill Lepore Norton

8. Calypso David Sedaris Back Bay

9. Born a Crime Trevor Noah Spiegel & Grau

10. The Best American Food Writing 2019 Samin Nosrat, Sylvia Killingsworth Mariner

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, October 6. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.