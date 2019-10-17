Jacqueline Veissid (“Ruby’s Sword”) reads at 10:30 a.m. at Brookline Booksmith ... Shawna Potter (“Making Spaces Safer: A Guide to Giving Harassment the Boot Wherever You Work, Play, and Gather”) reads at 3 p.m. at Porter Square Books.

Roy Scranton (“I Heart Oklahoma!: A Novel”) in conversation with David Levine at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store ... Jeanette Winterson (“Frankissstein: A Love Story”) reads at 7 p.m. at First Parish Church, 1446 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge ... Hannah Hart (“My Drunk Kitchen Holidays!: How to Savor and Celebrate the Year”) reads at 7:30 p.m. at the Wilbur Theatre.

TUESDAY

Elizabeth Earley (“Like Wings, Your Hands: A Novel”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store ...

Michael Tougias (“Ten Hours Before Dawn”) reads at 6:30 p.m. at the Peabody Institute Library, 603 Lowell St., Peabody... Steven Hassan (“The Cult of Trump: A Leading Cult Expert Explains How the President Uses Mind Control”) reads at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith ... Steven Kassels (“Addiction on Trial: Tragedy in Downeast Maine”) reads at 7 p.m. at Newtonville Books, 10 Langley Rd., Newton Centre ... Stephen Kinzer (“Poisoner in Chief: Sidney Gottlieb and the CIA Search for Mind Control”) reads at 6:30 p.m. at Friends of the South End Library, 685 Tremont St., Boston ... Erin Almond (“Witches’ Dance”) in conversation with Jenna Blum (“The Lost Family”) at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books, 79 Leonard St., Belmont.

WEDNESDAY

Sean Carroll (“Something Deeply Hidden: Quantum Worlds and the Emergence of Spacetime”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Science Center, 1 Oxford St., Cambridge ... Jami Attenberg (“All This Could Be Yours: A Novel”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store ... Kate Wisel (“Driving in Cars with Homeless Men”) reads at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith ... Christopher Kimball (“Milk Street: The New Rules”) reads at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books ... Elizabeth Ames (“The Other’s Gold”) in conversation with Joanna Rakoff (“My Salinger Year”) at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books, 79 Leonard St., Belmont.

THURSDAY

Elizabeth Chiles Shelburne (“Holding On To Nothing: A Novel”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store ... Ronan Farrow (“Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators”) reads at 7:30 p.m. at Back Bay Events Center, 180 Berkeley St., Boston ... Maxim Shrayer (“A Russian Immigrant: Three Novellas”) reads at 7 p.m. at Newtonville Books, 10 Langley Rd., Newton Centre ... Leah Plunkett (“Sharenthood: Why We Should Think Before We Talk about Our Kids Online”) reads at 7 p.m. at the Concord Bookshop, 65 Main St., Concord ... Christina Lauren (“Twice in a Blue Moon”) in conversation with Meredith Goldstein at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books ... Jeff Gordinier (“Hungry: Eating, Road-Tripping, and Risking It All with the Greatest Chef in the World”) reads at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books ... Christopher Castellani (“Leading Men”) reads at 7 p.m. at Maynard Public Library.

FRIDAY

Gary Janetti (“Do You Mind If I Cancel?: (Things That Still Annoy Me)”) reads at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.

SATURDAY

Tom Nichols (“The Death of Expertise”) reads at 2 p.m. at Tewksbury Public Library, 300 Chandler St., Tewksbury ... Gloria Respress-Churchwell (“Follow Chesters: A College Football Team Fights Racism and Makes History”) reads at 11 a.m. at Belmont Books, 79 Leonard St., Belmont ... Carly Simon (“Touched by the Sun: My Friendship with Jackie”) reads at 4 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.