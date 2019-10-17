1. The Dutch House Ann Patchett Harper

2. The Water Dancer Ta-Nehisi Coates One World

3. The Testaments Margaret Atwood Nan A. Talese

4. Where the Crawdads Sing Delia Owens Putnam

5. The Institute Stephen King Scribner

6. The Giver of Stars Jojo Moyes Pamela Dorman Books

7. Ninth House Leigh Bardugo Flatiron Books

8. Grand Union: Stories Zadie Smith Penguin Press

9. What Happens in Paradise Elin Hilderbrand Little Brown

10. The Topeka School BenLerner FSG

NONFICTION

1. Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth Rachel Maddow Crown

2. Talking to Strangers Malcolm Gladwell Little Brown

3. Educated Tara Westover Random House

4. The Education of an Idealist: A Memoir Samantha Power

Dey Street Books

5. Year of the Monkey Patti Smith Knopf

6. The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience Hillary Rodham Clinton, Chelsea Clinton S&S

7. Know My Name: A Memoir Chanel Miller Viking

8. Permanent Record Edward Snowden Metropolitan Books

9. How To: Absurd Scientific Advice for Common Real-World Problems Randall Munroe Riverhead Books

10. Deep State: Trump, the FBI, and the Rule of Law James B. Stewart Penguin Press

PAPERBACK

FICTION

1. The Overstory Richard Powers Norton

2. The Great Alone Kristin Hannah St. Martin’s Griffin

3. The Handmaid’s Tale Margaret Atwood Anchor

4. The Tattooist of Auschwitz Heather Morris Harper

5. Little Fires Everywhere Celeste Ng Penguin

6. There There Tommy Orange Vintage

7.The Best American Short Stories 2019 Anthony Doerr Mariner

8. A Gentleman in Moscow Amor Towles Penguin

9. Nine Perfect Strangers Liane Moriarty Flatiron Books

10. Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine Gail Honeyman Penguin

NONFICTION

1. The Old Farmer’s Almanac 2020 Old Farmer’s Almanac

2. These Truths: A History of the United States Jill Lepore

Norton

3. The Library Book Susan Orlean S&S

4. Born a Crime Trevor Noah Spiegel & Grau

5. Sapiens Yuval Noah Harari Harper Perennial

6. Calypso David Sedaris Back Bay

7. White Fragility Robin DiAngelo Beacon Press

8. Leadership: In Turbulent Times Doris Kearns Goodwin

Simon & Schuster

9. 21 Lessons for the 21st Century Yuval Noah Harari Spiegel & Grau

10. The Best American Essays 2019 Rebecca Solnit Mariner

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, October 13. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.