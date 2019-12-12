Alan Shapiro (“Against Translation”) and Dorian Kotsiopoulos read at 2 p.m. at Hunneman Hall, Brookline Village Library, 361 Washington St., Brookline ... Nicole Asselin (“Murder at First Pitch”) reads at 11:30 a.m. at New England Mobile Book Fair, 241 Needham St., Newton.

Alex Myers (“Continental Divide”) reads at 7 p.m. at Waltham Public Library, 735 Main St., Waltham ... Meredith Atwood (“The Year of No Nonsense”) reads at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith ... Nina MacLaughlin (“Wake, Siren: Ovid Resung”) reads at 7 p.m. at Grolier Poetry Bookshop, Plympton St., Cambridge.

WEDNESDAY

Poets Cynthia Bargar, Darren Black, Eileen Cleary, Emily Logan, Suzanne Mercury, David Miller, Greg Nicholl, Julie Puncochar, and Steven Riel read at 6 p.m. at Outpost 186, 186 Hampshire St., Cambridge.

THURSDAY

Togara Muzanenhamo (“Textures”) reads at Cambridge Public Library, 449 Broadway, Cambridge.

