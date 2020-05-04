fb-pixel
Chapter 5: A night to remember

It was the perfume that hit Charles Walker first.

Chapter 1: Sitting pretty
It was a little after 2 a.m. on a Wednesday, and Hailey Gordon was on the run of her life.

Chapter 2: Close pursuit
She cut hard to the right, and found herself in front of a bank of elevators leading up into the hotel.

Chapter 3: Taking his chance
As the elevator doors whiffed open and Nick Patterson stepped out into the carpeted hallway bisecting the sixth floor of the Encore Boston Harbor hotel, he felt something sweeping through his chest that he hadn’t felt in so long, it took him another step before he realized what it was.

Chapter 4: The man in the chair
The first thing Nick saw was the girl.

An enigmatic card shark. An ex-con looking for the score of a lifetime. A priceless collection of stolen art. And a mystery as old as the country itself — a mystery that someone is willing to kill for.
What have we here?
The Globe’s commitment to covering the coronavirus pandemic continues unabated, as today’s paper and website make plain, but we thought a bit of a diversion might also be welcome. And so we asked best-selling author Ben Mezrich to write a novella, a work of fiction, to be published exclusively in the Globe and on Globe.com over the next two weeks. In “The Mechanic,” Mezrich takes us on a taut journey through his hometown of Boston, from the halls of Harvard to the glitz of a waterfront casino to the ominously silent galleries of a museum and a critical patch of local history we thought we knew, but apparently do not. Enjoy!