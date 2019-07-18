Tom Cruise surprises Comic-Con audience with ‘Top Gun’ sequel trailer

SAN DIEGO — Tom Cruise made an unexpected flyby on Thursday at San Diego Comic-Con to debut the first trailer for ‘‘Top Gun: Maverick.’’

The audience in an 8,000-seat room went wild for Cruise when closed out what had been billed only as a panel for ‘‘Terminator: Dark Fate.’’

All the flying in the trailer is real, Cruise said, adding that ‘‘Top Gun: Maverick’’ is a love letter to aviation. The crew worked with the Navy for the film, which is currently in production.