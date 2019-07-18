Tom Cruise surprises Comic-Con audience with ‘Top Gun’ sequel trailer
SAN DIEGO — Tom Cruise made an unexpected flyby on Thursday at San Diego Comic-Con to debut the first trailer for ‘‘Top Gun: Maverick.’’
The audience in an 8,000-seat room went wild for Cruise when closed out what had been billed only as a panel for ‘‘Terminator: Dark Fate.’’
All the flying in the trailer is real, Cruise said, adding that ‘‘Top Gun: Maverick’’ is a love letter to aviation. The crew worked with the Navy for the film, which is currently in production.
‘‘Top Gun: Maverick’’ is expected to hit theaters next June. Val Kilmer, Jon Hamm, and Miles Teller co-star.
Cruise said Comic-Con was the perfect place to premiere the trailer. The original, released in 1986, was shot in San Diego.