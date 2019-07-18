scorecardresearch

Tom Cruise surprises Comic-Con audience with ‘Top Gun’ sequel trailer

By Lindsey Bahr Associated Press,July 18, 2019, an hour ago
Tom Cruise spoke Thursday during an appearance at Comic-Con.
Tom Cruise spoke Thursday during an appearance at Comic-Con.(Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO — Tom Cruise made an unexpected flyby on Thursday at San Diego Comic-Con to debut the first trailer for ‘‘Top Gun: Maverick.’’

The audience in an 8,000-seat room went wild for Cruise when closed out what had been billed only as a panel for ‘‘Terminator: Dark Fate.’’

All the flying in the trailer is real, Cruise said, adding that ‘‘Top Gun: Maverick’’ is a love letter to aviation. The crew worked with the Navy for the film, which is currently in production.

‘‘Top Gun: Maverick’’ is expected to hit theaters next June. Val Kilmer, Jon Hamm, and Miles Teller co-star.

Cruise said Comic-Con was the perfect place to premiere the trailer. The original, released in 1986, was shot in San Diego.