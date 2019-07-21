‘Avengers: Endgame’ is now the highest-grossing film of all time
LOS ANGELES — The global box office has a new king in ‘‘Avengers: Endgame.’’
The superhero extravaganza this weekend usurped ‘‘Avatar’’ to become the highest grossing film of all time, with an estimated $2.79 billion in worldwide grosses in just 13 weeks.
‘‘Avatar’’ has held onto the record for a decade at $2.789 billion.
The title comes with a few caveats, however, including the fact that ‘‘Avatar’s’’ grosses are not adjusted for inflation. Also, domestically, ‘‘Avengers: Endgame’’ is No. 2 to ‘‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’’ by around $80 million.
Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige gave a shout-out to ‘‘Avatar’’ director James Cameron Saturday night at San Diego Comic-Con for holding the record for so long. Feige also noted the inflation technicality and said Cameron will probably hold the title again someday.
