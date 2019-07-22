Tom Hanks really does look like Mr. Rogers — the new movie trailer is proof
Sony Pictures released the trailer for “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” on Monday. And Tom Hanks does a pretty good job of pulling off TV icon Mr. Rogers.
The film is based on the story of Esquire writer Tom Junod’s interviews with Fred Rogers for a 1998 piece. Lloyd Vogel (played by Emmy Award winner Matthew Rhys) and Rogers develop a bond over a series of interviews for the story.
The two-minute, 26-second video shows Hanks portraying Rogers in all facets of his life: performing his trademark shoe flip at the beginning of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,” sharing a cup of coffee with Rhys’s character, even seeing Fred Rogers serenaded on the subway.
Advertisement
It comes on the heels of last year’s documentary on Rogers, “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”
“A Beautiful Day” debuts in theaters Nov. 28.
Watch: ‘A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood’ trailer
Sean Smyth can be reached at sean.smyth@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @smythsays.