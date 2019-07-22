Tom Hanks really does look like Mr. Rogers — the new movie trailer is proof

Sony Pictures released the trailer for “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” on Monday. And Tom Hanks does a pretty good job of pulling off TV icon Mr. Rogers.

The film is based on the story of Esquire writer Tom Junod’s interviews with Fred Rogers for a 1998 piece. Lloyd Vogel (played by Emmy Award winner Matthew Rhys) and Rogers develop a bond over a series of interviews for the story.

The two-minute, 26-second video shows Hanks portraying Rogers in all facets of his life: performing his trademark shoe flip at the beginning of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,” sharing a cup of coffee with Rhys’s character, even seeing Fred Rogers serenaded on the subway.