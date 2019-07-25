Once Upon . . . Robert Richardson’s career

Shooting “Once Upon a Time. . .” on Kodak 35mm, the three-time Oscar winner weaves a particular kind of movie magic behind the camera, re-creating the retro aesthetic of classic ’50s and ’60s TV series but applying a more modern veneer in order to convey a vision of two Hollywoods, old and new, colliding.

Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time . . . in Hollywood,” now in theaters, is the director’s love letter to the movies and TV shows of a bygone era.To capture the character of Los Angeles in 1969 , Tarantino enlisted go-to cinematographer Robert Richardson, with whom he’s now made half a dozen films, including “Kill Bill, Vols. 1 & 2” (2003-04) and “The Hateful Eight” (2015).

Born in Hyannis and raised in nearby Brewster, where he still lives — and his family owns and operates Cape Cod Sea Camps — Richardson entered the film industry nearly 40 years ago. Across his career, he’s developed a signature style — marked by expressive lighting and fluid camera movements — but, more important, a creative agility that’s endeared him to meticulous directors like Martin Scorsese, Oliver Stone, and Errol Morris.

“Film is my love and my life,” Robertson, 63, wrote recently, part of an e-mail interview about his latest Tarantino collaboration and his lengthy stay in Hollywood.

Q. When did you first start watching movies?

A.My first true memory began one birthday near 5, plus or minus. My mother rented “Dumbo” (1941) for my birthday and projected it in 16mm for myself and friends. But as you can imagine, those memories are fractured by time, so whether it was “Dumbo” or “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” (1937), I cannot tell you for certain. Serious viewing of films as an art form did not take fruition until I was taken by the boarding school I attended [Proctor Academy, in New Hampshire] to see “2001: A Space Odyssey” (1968). Later, they took us on a field trip to see “The Godfather” (1972). Both of these films influenced what would take place in the coming year, when I was admitted to the University of Vermont, where as part of a film group I was shown an assortment of films. Specifically, I recall watching [Ingmar] Bergman’s work. With “The Seventh Seal” and “Wild Strawberries” (both 1957), I became vividly aware of the impact of cinematography upon the success of a film. Yet, at that time, I was not aware of what I wanted in respect to film — meaning a discipline. I only knew that I wanted to make films.

Q. You found your first real success with work on “Repo Man,” “Breakin’,” and “Making the Grade” (all released in 1984). Throughout the ’80s, you worked with an array of incredible directors. How did you hone your technique?

A. First of all, I “honed,” as you say, my craft by constantly taking work that allowed me to work with others [who were] more adept, meaning as an electrician with student productions where I could watch gaffers and DPs [directors of photography] set up their work. But also a number of opportunities came my way for me to do second-unit cinematography for others, such as for Jacques Haitkin, who invited me to do some work on “A Nightmare on Elm Street” (1984), or Alex Cox, who asked if I would shoot some second-unit work for “Repo Man.” Luck plays an instrumental part of any success in this industry, but also patience. And you need to have a talent. But it was with Oliver [Stone] that I was given my biggest break, on “Salvador” (1986). There, I began to implement what I had learned up to that point by making documentaries prior, like “The Frontline” (1982), shooting in El Salvador, and with Chris A. Centrella, on his [marathon documentary] “Desperate Dreams” (1982) amongst some other docu-style pieces.

From [working on] “Salvador” came the pivotal offer from Oliver: “Platoon” (1986). That film sealed the possibility [I could] move on in the business, due to its tremendous success, critically and in the box office. With it also came my first Oscar nomination, and that allowed me a door to be accepted into other projects it would have been impossible to enter without. . . . I was with Oliver back-to-back for some time during those years. He was on fire. He was creating some of the best films made in those years with what I felt was an incredibly important political perspective. He is a master.

Q. You pulled off some sequences in “Platoon” — and I’m thinking especially of your use of flares to illuminate scenes of men in the midst of combat — that are held up today as some of the most iconic in Hollywood history.

A. The sequence where Charlie [Sheen] races through the night — explosions surrounding him, flares intermittently shedding light then taking it away — was the final battle sequence. I felt that sequence shows the high that can be found in war, why some men and women who go to war become addicts of the experience, no matter how dangerous. Perhaps the more dangerous it was, the easier it was to become an addict. I do not know, for the only time I have been under fire was in El Salvador, and that was for a short time. But that time allowed me to bring forward into Oliver’s film a somewhat authentic camera.

Q. In 1992, you won the Oscar for best cinematography for “JFK” (1991).

A. I was not at the ceremony that year because the year I was nominated for “Platoon,” I went and I became violently sick during the awards. Fear mounted in me throughout the weeks leading up to the event and finally spilled out during. My respect for my peers who I sat beside overwhelmed me. And, well, you can imagine, directly after the winner was announced, I asked my [first] wife, [writer-filmmaker Monona Wali], if she would mind if we left. I did not want to repeat that experience again, which is why I did not make it to the event. I am sad about that decision, but a young man made it and I respect him for that, although I have learned as the years have passed to understand the deep honor and also to gain the courage to attend, despite the fear.

Q. “Once Upon a Time. . . . in Hollywood” is set in 1969 and explores a lost era of filmmaking.

A. I drew upon both ’60s and ’70s films, as well as television series from before and during the ’60s. For example: “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” (1969), “Alias Smith and Jones” (1971-73), “Maverick” (1957-62), “Have Gun — Will Travel” (1957-63), “Wanted Dead or Alive” (1958-61), “The Great Escape” (1963), “Sorcerer” (1977), “Taxi Driver” (1976), “Alex in Wonderland” (1970), “The French Connection” (1971), “The Deer Hunter” (1978), “American Graffiti” (1973), “Dirty Harry” (1971), et cetera.

Q. What is a typical day like in the life of Robert Richardson?

A. The typical day is usually 8 to bed, up at 4, and off to work. If there is no work, then I tend to spend time alone at home and watch film after film, until I go to sleep near a similar hour and then start again. The films range widely from all that is available on iTunes or Criterion, whether new or older. I love film. It is the love of my life.

Q. What advice would you give young people out to make it in Hollywood?

A. My advice would be to learn to be patient, trust your instincts, develop your skills at all times, focus on the endgame without fail, and study films from all periods in the history of filmmaking. And finally: Never burn bridges.

Interview was edited and condensed. Isaac Feldberg can be reached at isaac.feldberg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @isaacfeldberg.