Twenty years later, can Matt and Ben recapture the magic?

Sometimes it’s both. The reports this week that Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are joining forces as writers again – for the first time since “Good Will Hunting” won the duo an original screenplay Oscar, in 1998 – were greeted hereabouts with a mixture of curiosity and hope. The hope, unstated but present, comes from the sense that the longtime friends might, in fact, rekindle the old. Not that we need a sequel 21 years on -- how’s “Good Will Hunting 2: Chuckie’s Revenge” for a title? – but that the project might get us back to zero, when they and we were young and the “Boston movie” was a fresh idea instead of a cliché.

You can’t go home again, and it’s usually inadvisable to try. But we do, whether to rekindle the old or attempt to make something new.

The curiosity, by contrast, comes from all the places Damon and Affleck have been in those 21 years, together and separately, them and us. In any event, the new project has nothing to do with nostalgia, unless you’re pining for a return to the Middle Ages. As first reported on Monday by Deadline.com, the screenplay for “The Last Duel,” written by Damon and Affleck with writer-director Nicole Holofcener (“Please Give,” “Enough Said”), concerns a 14th-century knight named Jean de Carrouges who returns from war to find that his close friend, a squire named Jacques Le Gris, has raped Jean’s wife, Marguerite.

Desperate for revenge, the knight petitions the king of France for the right to fight a duel to the death, with Marguerite set to be burned at the stake for false accusations if her husband loses.

Not exactly love, laughs, and larks on the banks of the Charles, is it? The screenplay, which has yet to be completed, is based on Eric Jager’s book “The Last Duel: A True Tale of Crime, Scandal, and Trial by Combat in Medieval France,” and the announcement of the project and its dark premise prompted immediate social-media blowback. Both Damon, 48, and Affleck, 46, have had their wings singed in the #MeToo era, as longtime friends of producer Harvey Weinstein (whose company, Miramax, made “Good Will Hunting”), for accusations of boorish behavior by Affleck, and for tone-deaf statements by Damon regarding Weinstein and an alleged harassment incident involving Affleck’s brother, Casey.

Tweeted one online onlooker, “Can men please start writing stories of conflict that don’t start with a woman getting raped? Surely to god dudes could get into a fight over who makes the best Mille feuilles or some [expletive].”

The two actors are expected to star in the film as well, although who plays which role is as yet unknown. The venerable Ridley Scott, who last worked with Damon on “The Martian” (but has never worked with Affleck), is on board to direct, some 40-odd years after a similar project, “The Duellists,” established his name, in 1977. The presence of Holofcener as a third screenwriting partner – her own films are wry, small-scale human comedies with strong female leads – may be a way of balancing the storyline’s testosterone with a woman’s point of view. Or maybe not; at this point the script has yet to be finished and “The Last Duel” is far from being made.

Why the attention, then? Because, I think, we tend to see Matt and Ben as brothers whose tangled family history is dramatic and worth both dishing and thinking about. Especially in these parts. Buddies at Cambridge Rindge and Latin, they had a moment of glory with “Good Will Hunting” – one in which the entire Northeast corner of America shared – and then saw their careers and personas diverge sharply in the popular culture. (This despite the duo co-producing the filmmaking reality series “Project Greenlight” for four seasons on HBO and recently reteaming as two of the executive producers of the Boston-set Showtime series “City on a Hill.”)

Affleck set out to become an A-list movie star with “Armageddon” (1998), “Reindeer Games,” (2000), “Pearl Harbor” (2001), and “Daredevil” (2003), but the leading man thing never quite clicked. He seemed alternately glib and trying too hard, and when his romance with Jennifer Lopez resulted in the critically lambasted “Gigli” (2003), the first phase of Affleck’s career crashed and burned.

Since then, he’s been in and out more times than a library book. A return to grace as writer-director of two of the better Boston crime movies, “Gone Baby Gone” (2007) and “The Town” (2010), was followed by a best picture Oscar for “Argo” (2012), which he directed and starred in. That was followed by the era of “Sad Ben,” chained to a dour run of superhero films as Bruce Wayne/Batman and struggling with alcohol and the collapse of his marriage to Jennifer Garner. Affleck is one of our most curious stars: Simultaneously admired and mocked, pitied and scorned, he may be the classic case of the old Boston curse of aiming too high and thinking you’re “better than yah should be.”

Damon, by contrast, has progressed in a remarkably steady line. His first post-“Good Will Hunting” outing was the title role in “Saving Private Ryan” (1998) – who is far from the main character. “The Talented Mr. Ripley” (1999) was a risky move for a rising young actor: a congenial gay psycho killer. Misfires in “The Legend of Bagger Vance” (2000), “All the Pretty Horses” (2000), and others proved that unironic leads weren’t Damon’s meat (they still aren’t), while trickier characters, in the “Oceans 11” series, “The Good Shepherd” (2006), and “The Informant” (2009) showed a willingness to play.

He latched onto a solid action franchise in the “Bourne” films. He plays straight-up leads in films that struggle at the box office but he can anchor a hit like “The Martian” (2015) when he allows some humor to sneak through. And he takes chances on oddities, from Gus Van Sant’s Beckett-in-the-desert “Gerry” (2002) to the brave, bizarre Alexander Payne comedy “Downsizing” (2017). What’s Damon’s private life like? No one knows. No one cares. His most famous “scandal” has been a long-running fake feud with Jimmy Kimmel. Whereas Ben Affleck lands on the cover of People when he goes out for a soda.

This is the difference between a star and an actor, a performer who can’t ever escape “performing” in the larger culture and a chameleon who changes skins and meanings from movie to movie. Was that divide already present when “Good Will Hunting” conquered the Oscars? Hard to tell. Will it affect who plays which role in “The Last Duel” and how audiences will respond to it? Absolutely. Unfair though it may be, Damon and Affleck are yoked forever in the public consciousness and maybe, as the announcement of the new project shows, in their own minds as well. Maybe they should do this every 20 years.

