At the Woods Hole Film Festival, documenting the power of empathy

Canada has welcomed thousands of refugees from the war zones of Iraq and Syria, many of them families sponsored by volunteers like Desborough. Kopple focuses on three such refugee families who are sending their sons to Camp Pathfinder, in Ontario’s Algonquin Park, where the camp director, an American dismayed by his own country’s response to the refugee crisis, has invited them and others like them to bond with Canadian and American kids while roughing it in the outdoors.

She is referring to the photo of the drowned little boy on a Turkish beach that horrified the world in 2015. Like many of the subjects featured in documentaries in this year’s Woods Hole Film Festival (July 27-Aug. 3), she is someone who didn’t turn away from the sight of human misery but decided to do something about it.

‘That just broke my heart,” says Christine Desborough, one of the Canadian sponsors for an immigrant family interviewed in Barbara Kopple’s “New Homeland.” “You can’t sit still after seeing that.”

What seems at first a feel-good story of good deeds and good results darkens when one of the refugee boys, a survivor of the violence in Baghdad, fails to conform with the program. He behaves erratically, disturbing and endangering the other boys in the camp. His fate is uncertain, a troubling reminder that not all victims of unimaginable trauma can be healed by kindness, support, and summer camp.

Jenifer McShane’s “Ernie & Joe” opens with an image as shocking as that of the drowned refugee boy in “New Homeland.” Seen in a news broadcast, Dallas police officers order a man suffering from mental illness to drop the screwdriver he is holding. He doesn’t comply, and seconds later they open fire, killing him.

Acknowledging that the police receive inadequate training for dealing with the mentally ill, the San Antonio police department established a ten person Mental Health Unit. McShane utilizes the dashboard and body-camera videos of two of its members, the officers of the title, Ernie Stevens and Joe Smarro, and rides along with them as they respond to people in crisis not with force but with empathy. Smarro in particular can relate to those they encounter: He is a victim of child abuse and a veteran with PTSD.

Not all their interventions are successful. Smarro recalls with vivid detail how he tried for two hours to talk someone down from a bridge and his stunned disbelief when the man, with quiet resignation, plunged to his death. “You see it and you can’t unsee it,” he says, still shaken. “You hear it and you can’t unhear it.”

Cancer touched Jim Allison’s life at an early age; his mother died of lymphoma when he was 11. Bill Haney’s “Jim Allison: Breakthrough” follows his career from when he challenged his high school biology teacher’s refusal to teach Darwinism to his acceptance of the 2018 Nobel Prize in medicine for his work discovering the immune system’s role in defeating cancer. His achievement required years of painstaking research and some unconventional insights that were long resisted by other scientists in his field and the pharmaceutical industry. Though he was not able to find a cure in time to save his brother from dying from the disease, his discoveries have resulted in drugs that have helped over 600,000 suffering from cancer. At the end of the film he reads a letter of thanks from one of those he cured, and when he chokes back tears you might, too.

“New Homeland” screens on July 27 at 7:30 p.m. in Falmouth Academy’s Morse Hall; the director will participate in a Q&A following the screening.

“Ernie & Joe” screens July 31 at 6:45 p.m. at the Redfield Auditorium. The director and associate editor Joy Reed will participate in a Q&A after the screening.

“Jim Allison: Breakthrough” screens on July 30 at 4:30 p.m. at the Redfield Auditorium ; it will be preceded by the short “One in a Million” and followed by a Q&A with the director and producers Maura McCarthy and Jennifer Pearce .

