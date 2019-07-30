Mark Wahlberg starring in real-life dog saga ‘Arthur the King’

Just weeks after replacing fellow Massachusetts native Chris Evans in Antoine Fuqua’s sci-fi thriller “Infinite,” Mark Wahlberg has been collared for another leading role.

The Dorchester-bred actor will star in “Arthur the King,” a true-life tale of four-legged friendship that Paramount Players is shepherding toward the big screen. Based on Mikael Lindnord’s autobiographical “Arthur: The Dog Who Crossed the Jungle,” the story will focus on Lindnord — a Swedish adventure racer — and his unlikely relationship with a big-hearted street dog.

Back in 2014, Lindnord was competing in Ecuador with an extreme sports team when he offered a canned meatball to a badly wounded stray dog, who then followed them for the remainder of the epic, 400-mile race through the Ecuadorian jungles. The tale of their friendship won the hearts of millions worldwide.