Matt Damon and Tom McCarthy team up with Abigail Breslin for new film

“Spotlight” director Tom McCarthy is returning to Massachusetts. The Academy Award winner is starting work on a new film starring Cambridge native Matt Damon next month, titled “Stillwater.” He has also enlisted “Little Miss Sunshine” star Abigail Breslin to star in the film, according to Variety.

The film will follow an Oklahoma oil-rig worker named Bill, played by Damon, who embarks on a journey to visit his estranged and imprisoned daughter in France. Facing cultural differences and difficulties, Bill makes it his mission to exonerate his daughter, played by Breslin, who has been accused of murder. Along the way, Bill develops a friendship with a local woman and her daughter, who help him on his journey. McCarthy joined forces with Thomas Bidegain and Noe Debre to write the script.