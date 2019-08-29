Festival on the Vineyard, hoofing it at the Coolidge

Writer-director Veit Helmer will be in attendance for a discussion following the screening of “The Bra” (Sept. 6, 7 p.m., MVFC), a silent romantic comedy from Azerbaijan about lonely, soon-to-retire train driver Nurlan (Serbian actor Miki Manojlovic). Looking for love, he sets off on an adventure to find the owner of the bra that his moving train snapped from a clothesline.

For those not ready for summer’s end, there’s one more destination film festival this season. The 14th Martha’s Vineyard International Film Festival unspools Sept. 3-8, with several directors in person and more joining post-screening discussions via Skype. The MVIFF opens with “Honeyland” (8 p.m. at the Martha’s Vineyard Film Center , Vineyard Haven), Tamara Kotevska and Ljubomir Stefanov’s award-winning documentary from Macedonia that focuses on a single beekeeper. It depicts the fragile relationship between her hives and the global environment.

The MVIFF will present several recent, acclaimed international features including Jafar Panhi’s “3 Faces,” from Iran (Sept. 6, 4 p.m., Capawock Theater, Vineyard Haven); Louis Garrel’s “A Faithful Man,” from France (Sept. 6, 9 p.m., Capawock); Joanna Hogg’s “The Souvenir,” from Britain ( Sept. 7, 4 p.m., Capawock); and Jia Zhangke’s “Ash Is Purest White,” from China (Sept. 7, 6 p.m., MVFC).

“Alone at My Wedding” (Sept. 6, 9:15 p.m., MVFC) is writer-director Marta Bergman’s debut feature, about a young Romanian single mother (Alina Serban) who dreams that marriage to a man she meets online will change her destiny and that of her 2-year-old daughter.

Animator Bill Plympton, a regular guest of the festival, returns Sept. 7, at 4 p.m., with an animation showcase at the MVFC. Plympton curates a collection of some of the world’s best new shorts. Patrick Smith and Signe Baumane are among several other animators who will be in attendance with new films.

Sasie Sealy will be on hand with her debut feature, “Lucky Grandma” (Sept. 8, 2:15 p.m., MVFC) starring veteran actress Tsai Chin (“The Joy Luck Club,” “Casino Royale”) as a Chinese-American widow in New York who finds herself caught in a Chinatown gang war after she swipes a bag of cash from a dead man on a bus leaving a casino. Scenes were shot at Foxwoods, in Connecticut.

The closing-night film is South Korean director Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite” (Sept. 8, 4:30 p.m. Capawock). Winner of the Palme d’Or at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, the much-anticipated film follows the symbiotic relationship between two families, the wealthy Parks and the working-class Kims. Its scathing social commentary has earned “Parasite” comparisons with Jordan Peele’s “Us.”

Hey, big spenders

If FX’s Emmy-nominated miniseries “Fosse/Verdon,” starring Sam Rockwell and Michelle Williams, made you hungry for more of Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon’s work, then Fosse’s 1969 directorial debut, “Sweet Charity,” is a good place to start. The Coolidge Corner is screening it, in 35mm, on Sept. 5, at 7 p.m.. The screening is part of the Coolidge’s look back at films that opened in 1969. As shown in the first episode of “Fosse/Verdon,” Shirley MacLaine stars in the movie as Charity Hope Valentine, the role Verdon originated in the 1966 Broadway hit that Fosse directed and choreographed. Neil Simon’s story is about a golden-hearted New York dance-hall hostess who dreams of respectability and romance but who falls for one heel after another. It was inspired by Federico Fellini’s “Nights of Cabiria” (1957). Cy Coleman and Dorothy Fields wrote the musical numbers that include “Big Spender,” “If My Friends Could See Me Now,” and “Where Am I Going?” Besides MacLaine, the cast includes Chita Rivera, Sammy Davis Jr., Paula Kelly, Ricardo Montalban, Ben Vereen, and Stubby Kaye.

