“Jojo Rabbit,” which opens in theaters Oct. 18, stirred controversy at TIFF for its absurdist comedy about a German boy and aspiring Nazi (Roman Griffin Davis) whose views start to change when he discovers that his mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a young Jewish girl (Thomasin McKenzie) in their home. Waititi, who directed “Thor: Ragnarok” and “Hunt for the Wilder People,” plays the boy’s imaginary friend: a blundering, cartoonish Adolf Hitler.

Boston audiences will get a first look at one of the most buzzed about films at the recent Toronto International Film Festival when Taika Waititi’s “Jojo Rabbit” has its US premiere opening night at the 35th annual Boston Film Festival (Sept. 19-22) at the ICON Seaport.

Other highlights include the world premiere of director/co-writer Marc Carlini’s “She’s in Portland” (Sept. 21), a dramedy that follows Wes (Tommy Dewey), an unhappily married East Coast banker, and Luke (Francois Arnaud), a struggling LA artist, on a road trip after a college reunion to find Maggie (Minka Kelly), the girl both remember from their youth. Dewey, Anaud, and fellow cast members Lola Glaudini and Joelle Carter are scheduled to attend.

Cast members Kenadi DelaCerna, John Ashton, Lindsay Pulsipher, and Coburn Goss, from director Haroula Rose’s drama “Once Upon a River” (Sept. 22), are also slated to participate in the festival. Adapted from the novel by Bonnie Jo Campbell, “Once Upon a River” takes place in rural Michigan in 1978 as Margo Crane (DelaCerna), a Native American teen and sharpshooter, sets out on a journey to find her estranged mother after her father is killed in an accident.

The festival closes with another highly anticipated release, director Terrence Malick’s latest, the historical drama “A Hidden Life,” which open in December. The film is based on the true story of World War II conscientious objector Franz Jägerstätter (August Diehl), an Austrian farmer who was imprisoned after refusing to fight for the Third Reich. A strong supporting cast includes Valerie Pachner, Matthias Schoenaerts, and the late actors Michael Nyqvist and Bruno Ganz.

Latino voices . . .

The Boston Latino International Film Festival has always boasted solid programming, but its 18th edition (Sept. 25-29) is particularly strong. The opening night feature, at the Museum of Fine Arts, is Sundance Film Festival award winner “The Infiltrators,” a timely docudrama about members of the National Immigrant Youth Alliance on a mission to stop deportations by allowing themselves to be arrested by the Border Patrol and detained in a shadowy for-profit Florida detention center. Directors Alex Rivera and Cristina Ibarra will be present for a post-screening discussion moderated by Simón Rios of WBUR.

Other highlights include Lila Avilés’s “La Camarista (The Chambermaid).” Screening Sept. 27 at Emerson Paramount Center, it has earned comparisons with “Roma” for its portrait of young, single mother Eve (Gabriela Cartol), who cleans rooms in one of the most luxurious hotels in Mexico City. Hoping to advance to a better job, Eve enrolls in the hotel’s adult education program. “Divino Amor (Divine Love),” the new film from Brazilian director Gabriel Mascaro (“Neon Bull”), closes the festival, Sept. 29, at Northeastern University. Set in the year 2027 in a dystopian Brazil, it concerns a deeply religious woman who uses her position in a notary’s office to try to save struggling couples from divorce but ends up facing a crisis in her own marriage.

Advertisement

. . . and women’s voices

The Boston Women’s Film Festival returns to the MFA and Brattle Theatre Sept. 26-29. The MFA opener is Julia Hart’s “Fast Color,” about Ruth (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), a young woman with supernatural abilities who goes on the lam. Alice Waddington’s “Paradise Hills” (Sept. 28, MFA) stars Emma Roberts, Milla Jovovich, Danielle McDonald, and Awkwafina in a futuristic fairy tale about a facility where wealthy families send their daughters to become perfect versions of themselves. The opening night feature at the Brattle is “Sister Aimee,” Marie Schlingmann and Samantha Buck’s playful, inventive take on 1920s evangelist Aimee Semple McPherson (Anna Margaret Hollyman).

