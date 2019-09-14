LOS ANGELES (AP) — The upcoming ‘‘Ghostbuster’’ sequel will focus on the descendants of the original ghost-catchers who rushed around New York City in proton packs and jumpsuits.

Ivan Reitman and Dan Aykroyd revealed details of the new film, saying it is expected out next year and will star Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard, Carrie Coon and McKenna Grace. Reitman directed the original 1984 film and Aykroyd co-wrote and co-starred in it. Reitman’s son, Jason, is directing the new movie.

‘‘I think it’s a wonderful story because people seem to continue to be interested in 35 years after we came out with the first one. And I think we’re trying to expand it a little bit. And I think Jason’s movie does that,’’ Ivan Reitman said Thursday. ‘‘This is a story about a family.’’