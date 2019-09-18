Variety recently posted a story profiling Norman Lear online; the 97-year-old producer won an Emmy over the weekend.

The revelation that some muckety-mucks in Hollywood have floated remaking “The Princess Bride” was met with fierce and immediate backlash from lovers of the classic romantic comedy.

Sony Pictures Entertainment CEO Tony Vinciquerra spoke to Variety for the piece, waxing on about how Lear still stays active in the business.

“We have so many people coming to us saying, ‘We want to remake this show or that show,’ ” Vinciquerra said, according to Variety. “Very famous people whose names I won’t use, but they want to redo ‘The Princess Bride.’ ”

Variety singled out that quote to tweet Tuesday — and was immediately shut down by celebrities, stars of the original movie, and even politicians.

Sony Pictures Entertainment CEO Tony Vinciquerra says that “very famous people whose names I won’t use” want to redo Norman Lear’s ‘The Princess Bride’ https://t.co/xGHdIxW2bf pic.twitter.com/uvHjWzpj9t — Variety (@Variety) September 17, 2019

Cary Elwes, who starred as Westley in the movie, tweeted a response that same day.

There’s a shortage of perfect movies in this world. It would be a pity to damage this one. https://t.co/5N8Q3P2e5G — Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) September 18, 2019

Jamie Lee Curtis, who is married to Christopher Guest — who played “the six-fingered man,” Count Tyrone Rugen — also let her disdain be known.

Oh really? Well, I married the six fingered man, obviously why we have stayed together for 35 years and there is only ONE The Princess Bride and it’s William Goldman and @robreiner’s. “Life is pain highness. Anyone who says differently is selling something!” https://t.co/hv33UIZKN3 — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) September 17, 2019

Seth Rogen immediately denied he was the one to propose such a monstrous request.

I would never dare. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) September 17, 2019

Even Senator Ted Cruz said he agreed to leave the original as it is.

I have never agreed with a statement more. https://t.co/lUdC9EK6Wv — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 18, 2019

Sony might want to take heed and assure its fans: “As you wish.”