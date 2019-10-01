Who but Robert Mitchum, say, could have brought “Cape Fear” (1962) brute Max Cady to life with such creepy panache? No one, we thought — until Robert De Niro got tatted up for Martin Scorsese’s remake (1991). And Noomi Rapace was the only “Girl With the Dragon Tattoo” (2009) there was ever gonna be for us — until uniquely damaged Rooney Mara turned heads in the Swedish import’s Hollywood do-over (2011).

Never mind remakes, reboots, or nostalgia-mining revivals. Some movie and TV roles primed for excess are played with such gonzo mastery by the actors cast in them it’s next to impossible to picture someone else as that character.

A current case in point is an icon sometimes called the Clown Prince of Crime, and certainly always recognized as the king of Batman’s colorful rogues’ gallery. You also know this comic-book baddie by the name bold-typed onto his newly released spotlight feature: “Joker.”

As painted by Joaquin Phoenix in the film, the Joker is a wannabe comedian and downward-spiraling outsider whose fracturing psyche is as harrowing as his skeletal appearance. He’s like Travis Bickle from Scorsese’s “Taxi Driver” (1976) filtered through Rupert Pupkin from Scorsese’s “The King of Comedy” (1982). How fitting that De Niro is part of the “Joker” supporting cast.

With all the rave reviews and awards buzz Phoenix is getting, some cultural shut-in unfamiliar with the Bat-mythos might figure there’s not much room left for another actor’s stamp on the villain. But everyone else knows better. From baby boomers brought up on Adam West Bat-camp to millennials raised on contemporary Bat-grit, every generation has had a Joker that’s unquestionably been the definitive interpretation. Until, incredibly, we’ve somehow gotten the next defining version.

Following is a look back at what Phoenix’s Joker predecessors brought to the card table, and why we suspected — at the time, anyway — that their various takes might be the last word on the character:

Cesar Romero, “Batman” (ABC, 1966-68)

The Latin lover screen archetype and “Cisco Kid” caballero made for one jokey Joker, but this was, of course, in keeping with the show’s deliberately absurd tone. It was a different time, all right: If Romero’s insistence on just grease-painting over his familiar mustache rather than shave seems uninvested compared to Phoenix’s starvation dieting, think of it as an aesthetic complement to West’s famously ridiculous Bat-tights. But then all of this is precisely why imagining a legitimately sinister Joker — and a legitimately crusading Batman — was so difficult for so long. Way too much silly baggage, for all the fun we had tuning in.

Jack Nicholson, “Batman” (1989)

This was much more satisfying than Marlon Brando being similarly recruited to lend top-billed star power to “Superman” (1978). Nicholson’s signature wild edge, honed on everything from “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” (1975) to “The Shining” (1980), was just the thing to haul the Joker over the mountain of mainstream perception, from flamboyantly mischievous to genuinely, dangerously nuts.

The movie’s pre-digital action and design may feel dated now, but much of Nicholson’s freestyling for director Tim Burton remains wickedly entertaining. Is toxin-disfigured mob lieutenant Jack Napier over the top? Sure, but in an addictively maniacal, “Heeere’s Johnny!” sort of way. It’s not every bad-guy turn that has the quotability and unhinged verve to bolster an entire Prince sound-bite jam. (Gen X-ers, give “Batdance” a fresh listen, and see if you don’t “go with a smile,” too.) The performance represented such a bold departure from studio Bat-thinking up to that point, it really felt like the Joker’s be-all-end-all, not ultimately a transitional bridge to . . .

Advertisement

Heath Ledger, “The Dark Knight” (2008)

We’ll choose to believe that Ledger would have won his Oscar as best supporting actor despite his untimely death. The still-rising Aussie star was clearly deserving. He carries out a terrorist strike on a hospital, horrifying us — and then makes us chuckle. Who does that? (Granted, the nurse’s getup helps.)

Credit Ledger and cerebral director Christopher Nolan with taking the screen’s first deep dive into Joker psychology, unsettlingly profiling him as a mass-murdering anarchist symbiotically linked to Gotham’s silent guardian. “I don’t want to kill you,” the thick-tongued madman puckishly scoffs at Christian Bale’s Batman. “What would I do without you?”

Ledger’s performance crackles with that air of darkly heightened realism characteristic of Nolan’s Bat-trilogy as a whole, and directly spoke to fans of comics laureate Alan Moore’s seminal Joker study, “Batman: The Killing Joke” (1988). Moreover, Ledger’s grisly, why-so-serious scarring has received nods in some of DC’s editorially entrenched print renderings, a notable case of the adaptational tail wagging the source-material dog. That’s pretty definitive.

Jared Leto, “Suicide Squad” (2016)

Leto (center, with Common and Margot Robbie) brought some more of his radical-makeover fearlessness from “Dallas Buyers Club” to this “Dirty Dozen”-channeling super-villain showcase. If only the movie were as striking as its vision of a Joker sporting a platinum grill and swimming in thematically congruent prison ink. (Do you suppose James Franco’s blingy “Spring Breakers” miscreant might have been a cellmate?) Leto’s pairing with Margot Robbie as his deranged female clown-terpart, Harley Quinn, also deserved a better platform.

Advertisement

Still, we’d hardly have anticipated seeing a Joker reworking this distinctive after “The Dark Knight.” For all the ways that Ledger brilliantly lent the character quasi-realistic credibility, Leto’s version gets our vote for looking truest to “life” — you know, speculatively speaking. The Joker probably would have the appearance of a maximum-security hardcase, don’t you think?

Mark Hamill, “Batman: The Animated Series” (Fox, 1992-95)

You know that at some comic-con or other, there’s a contrarian out there passionately espousing the assertion that the Joker, not Luke Skywalker, is the role Hamill was born to play. We’d hardly go that far, but it’s certainly fair to rank this acclaimed, Deco-styled cartoon second on the “Star Wars” icon’s filmography. With his crazed cackling framed by a sandpaper-grit delivery — where’d nasally Luke disappear to? — Hamill contributed as much as anyone toward putting “Super Friends”-era stiffness in the genre’s rear view. Only Nicholson did more heavy lifting to give the character new screen relevance.

Wonder if Hamill ever borrowed a page from Jack’s Joker script and swaggeringly thought to himself, “Wait’ll they get a load of me!” Funny how that line continues to echo today.