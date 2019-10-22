The trailer stretches just over two minutes, and includes lines from Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker, Carrie Fisher as Leia Skywalker, and Ian McDiarmid as Emperor Palpatine.

When “Rise of Skywalker” arrives in theaters Dec. 20, it will be Episode IX, the ninth and final entry in the nine-movie arc that George Lucas kicked off with “Star Wars” in 1977. The new “Rise of Skywalker” trailer featured nods to many of the prior “Star War” movies, including teases of voiceovers for signature characters who appeared in the original “Star Wars” trilogy.

The final trailer for “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” aired during halftime of the Monday Night Football game between the Patriots and Jets, setting up the final act of the original “Star Wars” saga.

“The saga will end,” on-screen titles declare; “The story will live forever.”

(Disney has plans for more “Star Wars” films after “Rise of Skywalker,” though it’s unclear how they will relate to the original trilogies of George Lucas’s space opera.)

McDiarmid’s Palpatine, whose face does not appear, narrates a stretch of the trailer and warns that “your coming together is your undoing,” an echo of “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi,” in which Palpatine suggests Luke’s compassion for his father, Darth Vader, “will be his undoing.”

At the end of “Return of the Jedi,” the sixth “Star Wars” film Vader hurled Palpatine down a deep shaft in the Death Star, presumably killing him and saving Luke.

And Hamill’s Skywalker, assumed to be dead after the end of Episode VIII, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” voices the final lines of the trailer along with Fisher’s Leia, who will be in the film via archival footage of Fisher from the last two “Star Wars” movies. The actress died in December 2016, prior to the release of “The Last Jedi.”

“The Force will be with you,” Hamill’s Skywalker says.

“Always,” echoes Fisher’s Leia.

