The first official trailer for the new James Bond movie, “No Time To Die,” was released Wednesday, with an action-packed 2-and-a-half minutes of Daniel Craig portraying the legendary character.
The film, which is scheduled to be released in April 2020, also stars Ana de Armas, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, and Ralph Fiennes, among others.
The trailer uploaded to YouTube had been viewed nearly 2 million times by late Wednesday afternoon, and was trending at No. 2 on the site.
The description on the YouTube site reads: “In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.”
The trailer also features a nod to one of the franchise’s most famous lines: When checking in with a security guard, the guard asks, “Name?” Craig’s character responds, “Bond.” When the guard just looks at him, Craig continues, “. . . James Bond.”
Watch the trailer: