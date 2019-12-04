The first official trailer for the new James Bond movie, “No Time To Die,” was released Wednesday, with an action-packed 2-and-a-half minutes of Daniel Craig portraying the legendary character.

The film, which is scheduled to be released in April 2020, also stars Ana de Armas, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, and Ralph Fiennes, among others.

The trailer uploaded to YouTube had been viewed nearly 2 million times by late Wednesday afternoon, and was trending at No. 2 on the site.