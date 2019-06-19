After managing other artists, Dave Godowsky is back in front of the mic

“I remember sitting there and learning how to turn the record player on and turn the record over and put the needle down,” the Arlington-based musician explained. “I was really young and thinking I was operating a rocket ship or something.”

Dave Godowsky doesn’t recall exactly how old he was when he learned to blast off.

And he was, more or less. The machine wouldn’t let him reach actual stars, but it spun a spirit that led him to collaborate with some. At 39, Godowsky isn’t a well-known artist, but he’s recorded an album in Bon Iver’s studio and released a track featuring Adam Duritz, the frontman of Counting Crows.

Almost a decade ago, under the pseudonym John Shade, Godowsky was building up momentum on Boston’s music scene, but the prospect of making his passion into a full-time career was daunting.

He turned elsewhere in the music industry, managing acts like Against Me! and Speedy Ortiz, but he kept writing and recording.

On Friday, he’s playing his first headlining show with a full band in nine years at Cambridge’s Club Passim, previewing his third album, “Cuts.”

“When I was growing up — and even still, really — my favorite album was ‘Blood on the Tracks,’ the Bob Dylan record, and I always thought it was clever how ‘Blood on the Tracks’ was a double entendre,” he said. “[Then] I was like, ‘Couldn’t you accomplish the same metaphor in one word?’ So I was like, ‘All right, I’m calling this album “Cuts” and I’m gonna just tell myself that I’ve one-upped Bob Dylan.’ ”

The title is sanguine, and Godowsky hopes the music — a blend of harp, mandolin, woodwinds, and “a chorus of angels” — leaves listeners with a more positive outlook, too.

“The ideal record review for this album would be someone saying, ‘I was having a panic attack and I put the album on and it calmed me down and I suddenly felt so much better.’ ”

