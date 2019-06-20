Who needs calming down: Taylor Swift or her audience?

I understand this isn’t a pressing concern for regular readers of this column, who are roughly within the same generational cohort as the writer and whose relevant musical Taylor tends to be James. Yet if you have an ear cocked to social media, that endlessly bickering digital cocktail party where the memes of the moment are hashed and rehashed, the cultural construct we agree to call “Taylor Swift” is again dominating the conversation. The singer has just put out a second single and accompanying video to her upcoming album, and because it is Pride Month both the video’s sound and vision are Pride-themed.

Advertisement

It’s that “because” that chafes, that is the source of a certain earnest contumely among those who obsess, pro and/or con, over this particular performer. The question of whether the new single, titled “You Need to Calm Down” is calculated, sincere, or a mixture of both — and of what calculation and sincerity even mean in a commodified pop landscape, what values they reflect — opens up endlessly, like a Busby Berkeley lotus flower. To question this song is to question this celebrity; to question this celebrity is to question all celebrity; to question all celebrity is to subvert our relationship to the entertainment oligarchy that feeds and profits by us. Through Swift, the world — or the mediated world, the one in which so many of us spend so much of our lives.

The video is a multicolored roman candle of a production, set in some sort of Teletubby trailer park peopled by Swift and a full dance card of LGBTQ icons. There’s Olympic skater Adam Rippon serving sno-cones at an ice cream stand. There’s RuPaul tossing a crown to a lineup of drag queens dressed as Swift’s pop rivals. There’s Swift with rainbow hair sashaying next to singer/”RuPaul’s Drag Race” judge Todrick Hall.

Advertisement

Ellen DeGeneres grimacing while getting a tattoo from Adam Lambert. Tony winner Billy Porter (Broadway’s “Kinky Boots,” FX’s “Pose) regally waving away a small mob of anti-gay protesters who are depicted as unshaven, toothless no-necks out of a road-show production of “Deliverance.” Ryan Reynolds turning up as some Random Straight Guy painting a picture of the Stonewall Inn.

The tone is inclusive and garish, the song tinny, annoying, and catchy. It all seems in earnest, so what’s the beef? As has become the norm for any new Swiftian cultural development, a perceived self-serving intent makes the results difficult if not impossible to swallow for roughly half of everyone under the age of 30. The second half thinks the first half is being, like, totally unfair. A third half just doesn’t care.

Is “You Need to Calm down” an act of genuine ally-ship, as the singer and her proponents insist? Or is it just performative social consciousness that exploits those on the front lines of change and uses them as props signifying the greater sensitivity of the artist? Those who believe the latter point to the single serving as promotion for Swift’s new album; a real ally wouldn’t save her sociopolitical pronouncements for such lowly marketing maneuvers. Fans argue that’s exactly when she should release it for maximum exposure.

This doesn’t happen with other pop stars, but there’s something about Taylor Swift that makes her generation lose its mind. I teach college courses on the history of modern media stardom, and the last five years have seen a dramatic surge in the number of final papers on the subject of Taylor Swift: Impugned Pop Darling or Manipulative Two-Faced Fraud. Say her name in a classroom and get ready for two hours of argument. Even Kanye West, Swift’s public bete noir and the pop-culture Id to her starchy Superego, doesn’t prompt such passion among lovers and haters alike. In fact, people love to hate her, and they hate to love her. It’s awfully fun to watch.

Advertisement

Why her and not a different pop star? I think it’s because Swift became famous at such an early age that she was deemed incapable of manufacturing and maintaining a persona. That authenticity was her appeal to millions of fans her age and younger, all searching for an uncynical mirror in the sold-out funhouse of modern pop music. It mattered too that Swift came up through country music, a form that not only has no use for irony but doesn’t even understand it.

Swift’s gradual move away from country to Top 40 pop, along with the gradual maturing of her lyrics, was seen as alternately a betrayal and a coming of age. Yet unlike, say, Britney Spears, who haplessly imploded when she transitioned from Disney pre-teen queen to grown-up performer, Swift’s confidence and control over her career came to seem simultaneously admirable and suspect.

Advertisement

Each of her public moves and pronouncements, every post and tweet, is now weighed for purity of intent or moral pitchiness. The 2015 video for “Wildest Dreams” was set in an Africa purged of black people and deemed colonialist; the breakdancing, bling, and twerking of “Shake It Off” (2014) was trashed for tone-deaf white-girl cultural appropriation. Can she successfully become something other than America’s Sweetheart or will audiences judge her for not sticking to a script with which they’re comfortable? Previous Sweethearts from Mary Pickford up through Julia Roberts never had this problem when they pushed against their constrictive personas because there wasn’t a 24-hour digital peanut gallery pushing back. Swift may have had the misfortune to become a star when she did. Or she just may be pretty bad at it.

Why does this matter (and you’re forgiven for thinking it doesn’t)? Because in a culture driven by the graven images of stardom, audiences often confirm their values through the people they choose to admire. And Swift absolutely discombobulates her millions of followers because she says the right things — or tries to —in a way that’s never quite possible for them to trust.

This can be fatal. A famous performer should seamlessly project a persona but never actually be seen to be doing so; to be caught is the cardinal sin of celebrity. It reveals the man or woman behind the curtain of the illusion — the mountebank behind the giant, glowing Oz head — and it exposes our foolishness in taking the illusion on faith. In the case of Swift, there’s a gap between the persona and the person, and in that gap can be glimpsed — brace yourself, Nellie — ambition.

Advertisement

Ambition is a bad thing in a star. Correction: Ambition is a bad thing in a female star, unless she embraces it and turns it into a virtue, as did Bette Davis, Elizabeth Taylor, Madonna, and others. Swift, one senses, wants to be like them, but she’s not a natural pot-stirrer. Her gambits miss a beat. You can see her trying.

Older audiences have been through this drama of the public stage before; Swift’s fans are grappling with it for the first time. And in that grappling they are hashing out their own values about what is real and meaningful versus what feels staged and inauthentic.

With “You Need to Calm Down,” admittedly, Swift hasn’t helped her case. After all the star-popping Pride has paraded across the screen, the video ends with a chaste kiss-and-make-up resolution to an ongoing “feud” between Swift and singer Katy Perry — a sop to the fans that cheapens and dilutes the participation of the gay celebrities who’ve appeared earlier. Maybe The Problem With Taylor Swift is simply that she knows she’s a star. Which makes the rest of us just extras.

Ty Burr can be reached at ty.burr@globe.com.