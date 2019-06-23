From Dead & Company, a night long on harmony and camaraderie at Gillette Stadium

The guy was grinning broadly as he said it, though. Mayer’s surprise partnership with three of Garcia’s longtime bandmates — guitarist Bob Weir and drummers Bill Kreutzmann and Mickey Hart — has breathed undeniable new life into the Dead legacy. On Saturday, the six-piece band (including bassist Oteil Burbridge, formerly of the Allman Brothers Band, and keyboardist Jeff Chimenti, of Weir’s side project RatDog) transformed the reds, whites, and blues of Patriot Place into a swirl of softer pastel colors with a relaxed, good-natured pair of sets.

Some Grateful Dead fans still have a hard time seeing John Mayer take up the guitar role once filled by the late Jerry Garcia. When Mayer, the 41-year-old songwriter and serial celebrity dater, took a rousing solo on Garcia’s “Deal,” Dead & Company’s second song of their Gillette Stadium show Saturday, one fan in the stands turned to his friends and said — we’re paraphrasing for politeness here — “He’s still a punk, in my opinion.”

The band opened with a blissful, 15-minute version of the aptly summery “Eyes of the World,” setting the tone for a long night of harmony. The Dead, of course, have always been outliers, so it was amusing to note that the 71-year-old Weir, once the band’s symbol of eternal youth, took the stage at a place named for a shaving company looking like he hasn’t seen a razor in decades. With a prospector’s flowing mustache and an impressive mane of white hair, he’s like Charlton Heston’s Moses clutching an electric guitar.

Mayer, wearing a Madonna T-shirt, laughed off a false start on “Black-Throated Wind,” from Weir’s debut solo album (1972). The band’s eight-song early set also featured three songs from Garcia’s own solo debut, including “Loser” and “Bird Song.” Mayer brought some welcome bite to the guitar lead on the hard-living “Easy Wind,” from the classic “Workingman’s Dead.” When he flubbed the lyrics to “Box of Rain,” a Dead & Company rarity, few seemed to care. “Take two,” Weir deadpanned.

It was fully dark by the time the band returned to the stage around 9:30. High above the band’s huge Persian rug onstage, the high-tech light show blazed with color. The band opened with the familiar “Help on the Way”/“Slipknot!”/“Franklin’s Tower” sequence from 1975’s “Blues for Allah,” sandwiching an electric Miles Davis-style experiment between vocals. At one point Mayer, whose fretting fingers were on display on the big screens much of the night, energetically mouthed the notes he was playing.

Both before and after the lengthy “Dark Star”/“Drums”/“Space” interlude, Weir made the most of his vocal turns. He belted out “He’s Gone” and paid sweet tribute to Garcia with the closing-time ballad “Stella Blue.”

Still, they weren’t done. After the band exited on Buddy Holly’s “Not Fade Away” (which faded into and back out of “Going Down the Road Feelin’ Bad”), the crowd kept clapping the classic clave rhythm until the musicians returned. There was just one encore, but it had gravitas: the Band’s “The Weight,” on which each of the four frontmen, including Burbridge and Chimenti, took turns with a verse. Weir sang the fifth verse, too, in falsetto. Weightless, as it were.

DEAD & COMPANY

At Gillette Stadium, Saturday

