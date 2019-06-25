New Koussevitzky bust unveiled at Tanglewood

A new bust of Tanglewood founder Serge Koussevitzky was unveiled on Monday at the newly designed main gate of the Boston Symphony Orchestra’s Lenox campus. The sculpture of the BSO’s former music director is the third and final one in a series of key figures in the festival’s history created by New England artist Penelope Jencks. Her earlier sculptures in the series, of Aaron Copland and Leonard Bernstein, are on display at Tanglewood in the formal gardens behind Tappan Manor House and at the Highwood Manor House, respectively. The series was made possible through a gift by Boston Pops conductor laureate and Tanglewood artist-in-residence John Williams.

At the unveiling ceremony, members of the Boston Symphony Orchestra’s double bass section performed music by composers including Koussevitzky, who was a double bassist himself.