For Earth, Wind & Fire’s Philip Bailey, a career filled with high notes

Something else Bailey doesn’t take for granted is the freedom that his band has afforded him. Even as he brings Earth, Wind & Fire to Tanglewood on Friday — with bassist Verdine White and drummer Ralph Johnson from the classic lineup still in the fold (founder Maurice White died in 2016) — he’s planning to tour behind his new solo album, “Love Will Find a Way,” and continues to be involved in his Music Is Unity foundation, which helps foster children navigate the transition to emancipated adulthood.

Nearly half a century after bringing his distinctive falsetto to Earth, Wind & Fire, Philip Bailey can’t bring himself to claim that he’s having more fun with the band these days, not quite. “I’m not going to say I’m enjoying it more,” says the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer. “I’m going to say that I’m appreciating it more than back in the day, because the reality in this industry is that very few artists ever have a chance to have the kind of success that we’ve had and the longevity that we’ve had. That’s an extraordinary blessing that we savor and don’t take for granted.”

He can even find gratitude for a project as legendarily disastrous as 1978’s “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” movie, from which Earth, Wind & Fire emerged not just unblemished but with a killer version of “Got to Get You Into My Life.” “It was an honor for us as African-American men to be on that iconic soundtrack and movie, even though it was a flop,” Bailey says. “It said a lot about the respect that the industry and the music world had for us to be asked.”

Q. Reportedly when [songwriter] Allee Willis was writing “September,” she only had “ba-dee-ya” in the chorus as a placeholder and had to be convinced to leave it as is. As the person whose job it was to sing that part of the song, did you ever have similar reservations when you saw what the lyric was?

A. No, we were always big Sérgio Mendes fans, me and Maurice. So we would do that type of Brazilian scatting, where they do that “ba-dee-ya” a lot in their melodies instead of using lyrics. When they had that part on there and they were singing it, it just felt so good that Maurice said, “If it’s not broke, don’t fix it.”

Q. You’re one of the great falsetto singers in pop music history.

A. Well, thank you, sir.

Q. And it almost seems from the outside that falsetto is harder to do really well than singing with your chest voice. Has that been your experience?

A.My experience, it was just the opposite. I’m a natural baritone, so I had challenges in that middle range, which would be that tenor area, singing in my natural voice. And I worked on that. But basically the falsetto thing, I didn’t even know it was a falsetto until a music teacher commented on it, that I had a very nice falsetto. I didn’t even know what it was. I said, “Oh, OK.” I was just mimicking the female vocalists that I loved, from Nancy Wilson to Sarah Vaughan. Morgana King. Mahalia Jackson. I’m just singing those songs, and I didn’t know it was a falsetto.

Q. Earth, Wind & Fire and Parliament-Funkadelic were the two dominant funk bands of the mid- to late-’70s. Parliament built a whole sci-fi mythology around themselves, whereas Earth, Wind & Fire focused on your African heritage but otherwise steered relatively clear of having that large-scale concept in your presentation. Was there ever any pressure to compete on those sorts of terms?

A. We never considered ourselves a funk band. But Parliament-Funkadelic were partly responsible for bringing the funk out of Earth, Wind & Fire because they dunked our asses up in Washington, D.C., on a concert that we played. We came out there playing “I Think About Lovin’ You” and the “la la la” song [“La, La, La” by EWF precursor the Salty Peppers], and they came out there and funked us off the stage. So we went back home and we rehearsed and we added [guitarist] Al McKay to the fold, and that started the legacy of Earth, Wind & Fire being funky.

Q. But you took it in a different conceptual direction than they did. You just kept it very straightforward.

A. We just were being ourselves. That’s one thing I loved about coming up when we came up. When you had groups like Mandrill and Earth, Wind & Fire, Sly Stone, and on and on and on, the Brothers Johnson, whatever. Everybody, Ohio Players. Groups wanted to be just themselves. They wanted to have their own identity, and so they were inspired by other artists, but they wanted to sound like themselves. It wasn’t like the present day, of copied sounds, where everybody, you have a hit and then you have six other people and all of them sound alike.

Q. Jumping to the present day, you recently appeared on Travis Scott’s song “Stop Trying to Be God.” What was it about Scott that made you want to collaborate with him?

A. I was asked to do it. We have the same manager. And my grandson thought that I was really famous. [Laughs] After all I’ve ever done. For him, I was finally famous.

EARTH, WIND & FIRE

At Koussevitzky Music Shed, Tanglewood, Lenox, June 28 at 7 p.m. Tickets $29-$129, www.bso.org

Interview was edited and condensed. Marc Hirsh can be reached at officialmarc@gmail.com or on Twitter @spacecitymarc.