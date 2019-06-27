Coming this summer, all the old dudes

When Mott the Hoople belted out “All the Young Dudes” at the Orpheum back in April, singer Ian Hunter was on the cusp of 80. (Technically, that makes him a member of the Silent Generation, even older than a boomer.) Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, meanwhile, are each a comparatively spry 75. Their Rolling Stones, set to play Gillette Stadium on July 7, are still sometimes billed as “the world’s greatest rock ’n’ roll band”; Jagger, whose recent heart surgery required a postponement of the band’s latest tour, is a great-grandfather.

Yet the boomer bands that defined “classic rock” just keep on coming, with their reunions and their reconfigurations and their farcical “farewell” tours, which invariably lead to more reunions.

It hasn’t been their “g-g-g-generation” for three generations, at least. The baby boomers, who gave the world the rock ’n’ roll lifestyle, have given way to Generation X, the millennials, and now Gen-Z.

There was a time in the not-so-distant past when a 60-year-old rock star sounded like an absurdity, on par with, say, a 60-year-old Olympic gymnast. Hey, the Stones were being called “old” before they’d even reached 40.

But ageism is one of the many -isms that have been rightfully put out to pasture in the modern era. We’ve grown accustomed to the constant stream of classic rock geriatrics doddering across our stages, especially during the summer touring season, when the warm weather is kind to old bones.

Around Boston, the coming months will bring enough rock stars of a certain age to inhabit a large, loud active senior living facility, including, to name a few, the Who (Pete Townshend is 74, Roger Daltry 75), Steve Miller (75), John Fogerty (74), and the Beach Boys (Mike Love is 78). Jimmy Buffett, who plays the Xfinity Center in August, will turn 73 on Christmas Day. Cher, who first announced she was retiring from touring back during George W. Bush’s first term, will play the TD Garden in December. She’s 73.

And that doesn’t account for the not-quite-70 headliners claiming to be on their last legs, touring-wise, such as Phil Collins and the current members of Kiss. Collins, who has rather impishly billed his I-must-be-going tour “Still Not Dead Yet!,” was at the TD Garden last fall, joking about the first time his old band, Genesis, played Boston “about [300] or 400 years ago.”

Well, that’s a little harsh. It’s been decades since anyone referred to classic rockers as “dinosaurs,” and it’s been about 65 million years since the last dinosaurs roamed the Earth. That’s a long time between albums.

Life expectancy in the United States has been dipping a bit in recent years; it’s been, after all, a little stressful out here. But a baby born at Woodstock, or at least concurrently, 50 years ago, would have been given an average of about 74 years to shoot for. By contrast, a Coachella baby — have there been any Coachella babies? — could expect more than 81 years. More and more with each generation, aging is a thing we do. May as well get used to it.

Fifty years ago, rock music was still in its infancy. It was difficult to imagine the creators of the quintessential youth music growing old gracefully; some of them, the early inductees into the so-called 27 Club — Brian Jones, Jimi Hendrix, Jim Morrison, Janis Joplin — didn’t give themselves the chance.

Today, it’s almost shocking to note that Bob Dylan is still “only” 78. Having recently played the 3,000th show of his decades-long “Never Ending Tour,” the inscrutable songwriter seems like a cultural institution that has always been with us, and always will be.

Several living members of the Grateful Dead are furthering another institution with Dead & Company, the quasi-tribute band co-headed by 71-year-old Bob Weir and the guitarist John Mayer, who, at 41, qualifies as a late-blooming Deadhead. Weir, for decades the Dead’s fresh-faced youth delegate, has relinquished that role to Mayer while embracing his own lion-in-winter conversion.

In another recent “fare thee well,” 77-year-old spaceman George Clinton brought his P-Funk collective to the Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion for its purported last tour with him at the helm. Though Clinton himself is finally ready to come down from his decades-long performing high, that show, with its cast of dozens and their egalitarian principles — no soloist left unheard — will surely go on.

Like rock ’n’ roll before it, hip-hop is now coming to terms with its own multi-generational durability, and the inevitable graying of its elders. Public Enemy’s Chuck D will turn 59 this summer. In December, Jay-Z, who debuted in the 1990s, gets his AARP membership.

If they’ve got their health, why stop now? The jazz greats traditionally play until they drop. The outlaw Willie Nelson, 86, put out a record last year called “Last Man Standing”; he’s released two more albums since. Buddy Guy, who is 82, called his most recent album “The Blues Is Alive and Well.” (Jagger and Richards made guest appearances.)

“Please, please lord/ Send a few good years on down,” Guy sings on the first track. Yes, please. He’s earned it. If Hendrix were still around at 76, would you pay to see him? Of course you would. You’re only young once.

James Sullivan can be reached at jamesgsullivan@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @sullivanjames.