Uma Thurman to perform at Tanglewood

Boston-born actress Uma Thurman will join soprano Renée Fleming, pianist Simone Dinnerstein, and the Emerson String Quartet in the world premiere of composer André Previn’s final work, “Penelope,” at Tanglewood’s Seiji Ozawa Hall on July 24.

Previn, a German-born composer and conductor whose work took him through Hollywood studios, concert halls, and jazz clubs, was reportedly close to completing the music for the new piece when he died in February at the age of 89. Inspired by the character from Homer’s “Odyssey,” “Penelope” is a Boston Symphony Orchestra co-commission created in collaboration with playwright Tom Stoppard, who wrote the libretto.