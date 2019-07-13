Aimee Mann’s voice does the talking in Beverly show

Right around the turn of the century, Aimee Mann struck on two ideas in the course of assembling her Acoustic Vaudeville shows with her husband, singer-songwriter Michael Penn, that inform her concerts to this very day. The first was to eliminate the electric guitars that had provided much of the lifeblood of her songs up to then. The second was to tour with comedians as openers, who remained on stage to provide the banter that the headliners felt too awkward to provide for themselves. The electrics would soon return but remain a subdued secondary instrument, and Mann eventually began speaking for herself again but continued to incorporate comedy — whether straight comedians or comically-inclined songwriters — in her shows.

Friday at the Cabot in Beverly, it was possible to see not just the evolution of those choices but also the impulses that had driven them in the first place. Her five-piece band was acoustic-forward, even with Steve Elliott’s electric guitar; on the soft, lively swoosh of “Goodbye Caroline,” his stinging leads were mixed too low to bite. Accompanied solely by a lone acoustic and harmony vocal, “Rollercoasters” and “4th of July” were gentle and lovely. And with stuttering brush slaps, the Burt-Bacharach-with-a-dagger “Amateur” stepped lightly because to do otherwise would be too painful.