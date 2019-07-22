With Renée Fleming, world premiere of ‘The Brightness of Light’ delights at Tanglewood

After world premieres of many other works, it’s unclear when subsequent performances might come. But with performances scheduled in Colorado and Washington, D.C., “The Brightness of Light” won’t be dimming soon.

LENOX — You’ve got to hand it to Renée Fleming: A few years ago, composer Kevin Puts wrote the Georgia O’Keeffe-inspired song cycle “Letters from Georgia” for the acclaimed soprano on commission from the Eastman School of Music, where they both studied. She was so taken with it that she proposed an expansion. Voila: “The Brightness of Light,” co-commissioned by no less than six heavyweight organizations including the Boston Symphony Orchestra, given its first performance on Saturday evening at Tanglewood’s Koussevitzky Music Shed under the baton of BSO music director Andris Nelsons.

Advertisement

This is a good thing, because it’s an easy delight. Puts, who won the 2012 Pulitzer Prize for music for his World War I opera “Silent Night,” upgraded “Letters from Georgia” with a handful of additional movements and a baritone solo voice representing Alfred Stieglitz, the photographer and curator who financially supported O’Keeffe as her career was taking off and later married her.

Puts is also responsible for the libretto, distilled from personal letters between O’Keeffe and Stieglitz. Though Stieglitz’s infidelity strained their relationship and the two frequently lived apart, they exchanged letters until his death in 1946.

This piece is tailored to Fleming’s voice, and it emphasizes her best qualities: a petal-smooth timbre in her strongest range, and a finely honed knack for character and expression. In “Ache,” depicting O’Keeffe’s carnal longing for Stieglitz, she burned with single-minded passion, while Wendall K. Harrington’s projections on a screen overhead displayed O’Keeffe’s sensuous flower paintings. A few movements later, “Taos” showed the artist in the ecstasy of possibilities vast as the desert sky, and Fleming explored a more spacious, relaxed mode. Her voice unfortunately thinned on the words “I just feel so like expanding here,” but she made up for that with the exquisite, glimmering soliloquy in the final, slowly fading “Sunset.”

Advertisement

Singing Stieglitz’s role with authority and humanity, Rod Gilfry emphasized the photographer’s contradictory desires in his unflaggingly robust baritone. In movements depicting the couple’s deepening affair, swelling, hungry chromaticism echoed “Tristan und Isolde,” hinting at the kind of dangerous infatuation that can derail and destroy lives.

On the surface, “The Brightness of Light” may look like the love story of O’Keeffe and Stieglitz, but equally important is that of O’Keeffe and the desert; it’s a woman’s life and loves, 20th-century edition. This is a piece Fleming can capably carry into the future.

Saturday’s concert began with Elgar’s “Enigma” Variations. The day’s extreme heat lingered in the Shed, wilting listeners in their chairs, but it fazed neither Nelsons nor the players, who brought evocative artistry to the work’s wide-ranging orchestration. The unhurried arc the conductor made of “Nimrod” set a new standard for the piece. A recording of Nelsons leading the variations would be a worthy addition to the BSO Classics discography.

The most intriguing thing about Friday’s all-French concert was composer Betsy Jolas’s “A Little Summer Suite.” Jolas, who turns 93 next month, made her BSO debut with this concert after multiple performances at the Tanglewood Music Center; her BSO/Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra co-commission “Letters from Bachville” is due for a world premiere in the fall. The orchestra rambled through the suite’s seven concise, colorful movements. During the whimsically titled “Knocks and Clocks,” a few nearby chipping sparrows sounded like they were improvising along with the ticking percussion instruments. (Now, that’s something you can’t hear at Symphony Hall!) Next, French cellist Gautier Capuçon was lively and engaged with his surroundings during Saint-Saens’s evergreen Cello Concerto No. 1, a full-body workout for the instrument.

Advertisement

Seams showed in Debussy’s “La Mer.” The oceanic piece shines when it feels fluid and loose, but still grounded; here, disjointed phrases and an overall sense of stiffness made it sound more like “Les Montagnes.” After that, Ravel’s “La Valse” was like biting into a perfect peach — sweet, juicy, dancing right on the edge of overripeness, but Nelsons’s solid rhythmic guidance and the players’ smart musicianship anchored the whirling decadence. Harpists Jessica Zhou and Valerie Muzzolini had a big night, doing well by all they touched — crystalline glissandos and droplets in “La Mer,” giddy champagne bubbles in “La Valse.”

Sunday afternoon, pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet joined Nelsons and the BSO for a first half of Gershwin, and under his skilled hands, the jazz-splashed Piano Concerto in F jumped with zest for life. Set against Thibaudet’s easy pizzazz and fluent command of the solo, Nelsons and the orchestra looked and sounded initially tenuous, as if they were trying to converse in a language in which they were just almost proficient. The pianist carried his weight and more — unrestrained applause rocked the Shed after the first movement — and the orchestra gradually rose to his full-bodied approach.

Advertisement

Thibaudet donned reading glasses and brought out the sheet music for Gershwin’s Variations on “I Got Rhythm” for piano and orchestra. It didn’t match the concerto for sparkle, but it was hardly slouchy. In the second half, Stravinsky’s “Petrushka” wasn’t as clean as it was this spring at Symphony Hall, but was tremendous fun nonetheless.

Principal trumpeter Thomas Rolfs earned a silver medal in the program’s trumpet Olympics. The concerto’s languid, high trumpet solos wafted over the crowd, and he recovered a few unsteady notes with a totally-meant-to-do-that flourish, but when Thibaudet picked up the melody from him, the trumpet’s tuning had strayed from the piano’s. In “Petrushka,” the trumpet veered off pitch in a delicate waltz, but he nailed the notorious march (supported only by a snare drum, it’s exposed) and the long crescendo of the puppet’s death screech.

BOSTON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

At Tanglewood, Lenox. July 19-21. 888-266-1200, www.tanglewood.org

Zoë Madonna can be reached at zoe.madonna@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @knitandlisten. Madonna’s work is supported by the Rubin Institute for Music Criticism, San Francisco Conservatory of Music, and Ann and Gordon Getty Foundation.