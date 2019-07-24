At Newport, discovering new artists never gets old

Under executive producer Jay Sweet, the festival has featured an array of big names that stretch the notion of “folk” music, from Jack White and Roger Waters to Patti Smith. But the real secret to the sellouts may be the names on the bill that are not the household variety. Newport diehards, the young and seasoned alike, are perennially hungry for discovery. They’re eager to find their favorite new music, and they know Newport is once again a very reliable place to do so.

As it turns 60 this weekend, the Newport Folk Festival is feeling like a kid again. Like a 10-year-old, in fact: Since its rejuvenation a decade ago, the annual three-day celebration of roots music has had a spring in its step, enjoying advance sellouts every year since 2014.

The track record is strong. During George Wein’s inaugural folk festival, an offshoot of his Newport Jazz Festival way back in 1959, Chicago folkie Bob Gibson introduced an 18-year-old songbird from Cambridge named Joan Baez. Ten years later, Johnny Cash made room in his set for an unknown songwriter named Kris Kristofferson. In 1999, Jeff Tweedy’s little band called Wilco was suddenly on the verge of achieving an alternative sort of superstardom.

For fans who like their music “wooden” — those who appreciate the authenticity of sturdy guitars and lyrics with beveled edges — the Newport Folk Festival presents three days of new music in a time-tested format. In 2017, the songwriter Kevin Morby appeared at the festival as part of Alone & Together, an ad hoc group of indie friends; when he headlined the Boston area soon after, the show sold out quickly, and several in attendance let him know they’d become fans at Newport.

“It blew my mind,” says Morby, who returns to play this year’s festival on Friday.

Though he’s only 31, Morby, a Dylan-ish seeker who has five solo albums to his credit, is practically a graybeard alongside some of this year’s Newport first-timers. Nashville-based singer Devon Gilfillian just released the Afrobeat-style first single from his forthcoming debut album. Adia Victoria, another Nashville transplant, recently put out her well-received second album, “Silences.” Texas native Charley Crockett spent 10 years “hoboing” (his word), performing on the streets of various cities, before self-releasing his debut a few years ago.

Big names this year on the main stage at Fort Adams State Park include Hozier, Kacey Musgraves, Phish’s Trey Anastasio, and the aforementioned Tweedy. Newport is known for its spirit of collaboration and unannounced special guests; last year, for instance, headliner Jason Isbell welcomed David Crosby to join him for two thrilling covers from Crosby’s old supergroup.

But it’s the secondary sites, the Quad, Harbor, and Museum stages, where the real surprises often occur. Astute fans who arrive on time — gates open at 10 a.m., music starts around 11 — will be glad they did, with talented newbies such as Yola (Friday) and Haley Heynderickx (Saturday) striking some of the days’ first chords.

Gilfillian, scheduled to play the opening set on the central Fort Stage on Saturday, attended the festival once before, in 2013 — as a fan.

“That was right before I moved to Nashville,” says Gilfillian, a Philadelphia-area native. “I saw Jim James, Trombone Shorty, Feist. I knew all these New York artists who were playing.” The range of styles he experienced “changed my perspective” about Newport, he says. “I always thought it was nothing but string bands.”

Victoria opens the Fort Stage before noon on Friday. She’ll also join Rhode Island’s favorite sons, Deer Tick, during the weekend’s first of their typically legendary nightly after-parties at the Newport Blues Cafe.

Victoria met Deer Tick’s John McCauley around a campfire a few years ago; they were mutual friends with Nashville band Those Darlins. This year the nonprofit Newport Festivals Foundation is making a charitable donation on behalf of each of its participating acts. Victoria chose to support a songwriting workshop for at-risk children through Jessi Zazu Inc., named for the late lead singer of Those Darlins, who was, she says, her best friend. Zazu died of cancer in 2017.

“It’s definitely a classy touch,” Victoria says of the donation. “I wouldn’t be in this business if it weren’t for Jessi. I say her name every night onstage.”

Crockett, who plays a swamp-blues brand of roots music, knows his share of Newport history. He mentions the fact that elder artists such as Lightnin’ Hopkins found late-career acclaim when they were invited to play Newport in the 1960s.

“For somebody like me, man, that’s a big deal,” Crockett says.

He got his start by giving away mixtapes in the New York City subways to anyone who tipped him a dollar. When he recorded his first album, he gave away copies in Dallas and Austin.

“Even if they didn’t listen to it, they’d remember my name. Some people come in the back door,” he says of his approach to the music business. “Others dig a hole through the basement.”

Now his hard work is paying off. In addition to his Friday set on the Harbor Stage, he’ll host an after-party of his own that night, at Parlor Bar & Kitchen.

At Newport, the artists are often each other’s biggest fans, and it shows. Gilfillian says he’s excited to see his friend Parker Millsap and the new country all-star band the Highwomen, featuring Brandi Carlile, Amanda Shires, Maren Morris, and Natalie Hemby.

“Oh my God,” he says simply when he mentions them.

Morby, meanwhile, is eager to see the British newcomer Jade Bird. He contacted her recently to make sure they’d have time “to just hang out” at the festival.

Two years ago in Newport, he and his bandmates hosted an after-party benefit at Jane Pickens Theater, with guests including Jim James and Nicole Atkins. The star of the night was the late Jerry Garcia’s custom guitar, Wolf. Morby played it during a cover of the Velvet Underground’s “Rock & Roll.”

Being asked back to Newport, Morby says, “feels like being part of a legacy.” He recently visited the Woody Guthrie Center in Tulsa, where he toured an exhibition dedicated to Pete Seeger, “the face of Newport to me.”

Victoria, too, considers it an honor to be invited.

“We’re gonna claim our place in American folk history,” she says. “We’re going down in the books, baby!”

