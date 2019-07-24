Singer Yola’s arrival was a long time coming

Yola (born Yolanda Quartey) made the record in Nashville with the Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach. Auerbach brought in many of the crew he’s called on the last few years to write for and play on the stream of collaborative projects that have been coming out of his Easy Eye Sound studio. The music that resulted is suffused with steel guitar and layer upon layer of horns and strings and sundry other instruments, all of it framing the remarkable, reverberating force of Yola’s singing voice.

Every once in a while, an album comes along that stops you short in your tracks. Yola’s “Walk Through Fire,” her debut full-length, is that kind of album. Vintage without being retro, it hearkens back to and coheres across various late ’60s to early ’70s strains of country, soul, and pop, from the country-soul meldings of “It Ain’t Easier,” “Rock Me Gently,” and the Mavis-channeling title track, to the pure countrypolitan sounds of “Ride Out in the Country,” the Bacharachian pop of “Lonely the Night,” and the yacht-rock vibe of “Keep Me Here.”

Auerbach has spoken of the need to capture a “magic moment” in recording sessions; “Walk With Fire” is full of them. So how did a woman from Bristol, England, come to make such a record?

Yola will showcase the album in a slimmer trio format at the Newport Folk Festival Friday. In a phone conversation regularly punctuated with her rolling laughter, she begins to answer the question by noting that musically, from an early age she was looking for something that reflected who she was. “I was born in 1983, and most of my musical memories come from the mid-’90s Britpop era, and New Jack Swing, and the East Coast-West Coast rivalry hip-hop. But my voice didn’t really reflect what I was hearing, and so I felt like I had to search a little harder to find what I was into. I spent a lot of my youth searching and listening to music, and my influences were leaning into Elton John; and Aretha and Dolly; Mavis Staples and Otis Redding; Crosby, Stills, and Nash. And I just couldn’t find anyone that was doing that at the time.”

She didn’t start doing that, either, until — after forays in other directions (jazz, a stint singing with Bristol trip-hop pioneers Massive Attack) — she ended up in a group, Phantom Limb, whose sound gave some hint of the direction she would take on her own. (“When I joined the band,” she says, “I was fighting for country at that point, but it was just so hard to get anybody to think I wasn’t mad.”)

When she started to feel stifled within the confines of that band, she departed to begin a solo career. A 2016 EP, “Orphan Offering,” was the first manifestation of what she had in mind — “the first thing I wanted to do with the EP was make it clear that country was one of the aesthetics that was going to turn up” — and the attention it gained her led to a performance at the Americana Music Festival in Nashville in 2016, and again a year later. A video of the latter performance made its way to Auerbach and led him to approach her about working together.

When she returned to Nashville a few months later for writing and then for recording sessions, she found herself collaborating with Auerbach’s assemblage of giants — with Dan Penn, co-writer of two of the greatest country-soul songs of all time in “The Dark End of the Street” and “Do Right Woman, Do Right Man,” with Bobby Wood and Gene Chrisman, both members of the Memphis Boys, the house band at legendary Memphis studio American Sound, to name a few of them.

“It was unreal,” says the artist of the experience. “I remember coming in and going ‘Oh!’ Like a little bark, a little yelp, like from a chihuahua. I was not prepared. It was just such an honor to be able to work with these people. I’m fully aware of the rarefied air I was breathing. So first and foremost, it was terrifying. And then once I got over the fact that it was terrifying, it was amazing.”

She brought only one fully formed song to the table, the soaring “It Ain’t Easier”; the rest were co-written, for the most part over five days. All of them are reflections of her own experience, she observes. “I’ve described ‘Walk Through Fire’ as an extremely belated breakup record. And it’s as much about a period of my life where I didn’t have that ability to discern between the deserving and the undeserving,” she says. “As much as it was kind of a breakup in a relationship sense, it’s more of a breakup with that part of myself.” She characterizes the album as an arc, from breaking up with the “doormat version” to celebrating a more empowered version of herself.

One may catch a glimpse of that empowered version when Yola talks about her determination to make “Walk Through Fire.”

“People looked at me like I was crazy,” she recalls. “ ‘Why didn’t you join Massive Attack? You would have been a millionaire by now!’ This is how long I’ve been holding out to make this record, and that’s how much I needed to make this record. Nothing was going to talk me out of it. Nothing.”

Stuart Munro can be reached at sj.munro@verizon.net.