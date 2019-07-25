For country music couple Bruce Robison and Kelly Willis, harmony is everywhere

Austin-ites Bruce Robison and Kelly Willis both had long-established solo careers before they started making records together. Robison’s pen has provided hits for the likes of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill (“Angry All the Time”), George Strait (“Wrapped”), and the Dixie Chicks (“Travelin’ Soldier”), and he’s been a successful recording and performing artist in his own right. Willis and her gorgeous, aching, trembling, slurry singing voice emerged in the midst of the new traditionalist wave that hit Nashville in the late ’80s, making three records for MCA before an unhappy departure from that world, a subsequent string of records with a more varied sound, and time off to raise a family. Other than occasional appearances on each other’s records, the married couple didn’t combine their talents until a holiday EP in 2003 and then, a decade later, their first record proper as a duo, “Cheater’s Game.” Two more have followed, including the just-out “Beautiful Lie,” which finds the pair once again swapping off leads and wrapping their harmonies around each other’s voices on a marvelous set of country songs. We reached Robison by phone ahead of a tour that will bring him and Willis to Atwood’s Tavern in Cambridge (along with a full band and, on this visit, just one of their four kids) to celebrate the new record’s release.

A. For me, it feels like there was a long time when I was just trying to kind of stake out my own thing, and now it’s really a lot of fun to collaborate. It just feels right now, and I love that with these projects, there’s this thing that is bigger than me. Beyond that, the stuff that I do with Kelly — this is no bull — I feel like it’s the best stuff that I do. And that goes back to the songs that I did on my own 20 years ago that were cut by other people and became hits, I think in large part because she was featured so prominently on my recordings of the songs. I think she has one of the great country voices of recent decades. People come up to me every night and say “Y’all sing great.” And I say, “Dude, you’d sing good, too, if you were singing with Kelly Willis.”

Q. I assume that you’re trying to do something different with the duo records from what you guys do in your solo careers.

A. After we decided to do it after all those years, we’d already been married 17 years and I just decided to go at it whole hog. And it was different. Having a band gives you the focus of having to find a song that makes sense. I’ll bring 20 songs in and we’ll sing them together and if they don’t work, they don’t work. It’s this kind of magical thing; the band has to work within the context of this thing we do together.

Q. It sounds like there’s a testing process.

A. There is. It’s all about the harmonies, really and then the way that our voices go together, because I see us as a close harmony duo, in the vein of the Louvin Brothers or Simon and Garfunkel. It’s a thing, close harmony singing, which I love.

Q. You’re a songwriter, but you also always include several songs from other writers on these records.

A. I think in this day and age, if you’re going to make a whole record, there needs to be a reason, because people don’t consume music that way so much anymore. It has to hold together in a way and be pleasurable to listen to from beginning to end. So I definitely want varied things, and that was always naturally what I leaned towards, even as a songwriter who did my own stuff. But “Beautiful Lie” was a little different in that we had no plans to make a whole record, and then I discovered this dude, Adam Wright, who is on a publishing company that was my publishing company for 10 years. I discovered his songs and I just thought they were so great. It started with finding his song “If I Had a Rose.”

Q. You and Kelly have managed to have dual careers in music while raising four kids. That strikes me as an accomplishment in itself.

A. Thank you. I’m proud of that. Our kids have really brought us good luck. All the credit goes to Kelly. I am proud of it. I don’t know how it happened, but you look up one day and you’ve got beautiful things around you, and it’s a great day.

Kelly Willis and Bruce Robison

At Atwood’s Tavern, Cambridge, July 29 at 9:15 p.m. Advance tickets are sold out; some tickets will be available at the door. $25, 617-864-2792, www.atwoodstavern.com

Interview was edited and condensed. Stuart Munro can be reached at sj.munro@verizon.net.