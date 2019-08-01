Ferries added for festival day trippers

One of the biggest challenges music fans planning to attend Beach Road Weekend face is the shortage of accommodations on Martha’s Vineyard. Promoter Adam Epstein says many of the island’s hotels and rentals were booked months before the festival was announced.

To accommodate and encourage day trippers, the festival is partnering with Seastreak ferry for a special late-night service that will allow concertgoers to stay until Saturday and Sunday’s performances are completed. Guests who take the Seastreak ferry from New Bedford will arrive in Oak Bluffs and take a Beach Road Weekend shuttle to the festival site. The Seastreak ferry will leave from the Vineyard Haven port at the end of the night. Boarding will begin at 9:45 p.m. and depart for New Bedford at 10 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at www.seastreak.com or by calling 800-BOATRIDE.