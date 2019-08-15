Photos: Looking back at Woodstock on its 50th anniversary

On August 15-18, 1969, the Woodstock music festival attracted over 400,000 people to Bethel, New York. Fifty years later, memories of that rainy weekend remain sharp among people who were in the crowd and on the stage. Check out photos from that iconic moment in music history. Visitors to the Woodstock pop festival in New York State climbed the sound tower to secure a better viewing point. (Three Lions/Getty Images) American folk singer and guitarist Richie Havens opened the Woodstock Festival at Bethel, N.Y., on Aug. 15, 1969. (Pictorial Parade/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) A young woman napped on top of her car while trying to reach the Woodstock Music and Art Festival in Bethel, N.Y. Organizers had sold 186,000 tickets; ultimately an estimated 400,000 people showed up for the festival on a 600-acre parcel of farmland. (Associated Press) An overhead view of the crowd is pictured at the Woodstock Music Festival on Aug. 17, 1969. (Daniel Wolf/Globe Staff) Rock music fans sat on a tree sculpture as one leaped mid-air onto a pile of hay during Woodstock. (Associated Press) Attendees and their campsites at Woodstock. (Daniel Wolf/Globe Staff) A girl helped herself to a free food ration in the camp area at Woodstock. (Associated Press) Guitarist Carlos Santana (right) and bassist David Brown performed with the group Santana. (Tucker Ransom/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Rock music fans hiked from the Woodstock Music and Art Festival, in Bethel, N.Y. Some 300,000 fans began to leave as the festival ended in the rain. (Associated Press) Grass and leaf huts were used as makeshift living quarters for some of the attendees at the Woodstock Music and Arts Festival in Bethel, N.Y. (Associated Press) Workers carried medical supplies that arrived by helicopter on the grounds of the Woodstock Music and Art Festival in Bethel, N.Y. Helicopters were pressed into service when some 300,000 person attending the festival blocked all roads. Despite scores of drug arrests, thousands of medical problems and two deaths, one from a heroin overdose and another when a teen was run over, there were no reports of violence. (Associated Press) Guitar legend Jimi Hendrix performed at Woodstock. (Larry C. Morris/The New York Times) Fans watched a peformance during the festival. (Daniel Wolf/Globe Staff) Audience members are pictured at the Woodstock Music Festival. (Daniel Wolf/Globe Staff) Singer Grace Slick performed with the American rock group Jefferson Airplane at Woodstock. (Getty Images) The scene on the grounds at the conclusion of the Woodstock Music Festival. (Daniel Wolf/Globe Staff) Rock music fans jammed a highway leading from Bethel, N.Y., as they tried to leave the Woodstock Music and Art Festival. More than 400,000 people attended Woodstock, which was staged 80 miles northwest of New York City on a bucolic hillside owned by dairy farmer Max Yasgur. It was great spot for peaceful vibes, but miserable for handling the hordes coming in by car. (Assocoiated Press) A small peace sign is set into the grass at the site of the Woodstock Music and Arts Fair, in Bethel, N.Y. Fifty years later, memories of the rainy weekend of Aug. 15-18, 1969 remain sharp among people who were in the crowd and on the stage. (Seth Wenig/Associated Press)