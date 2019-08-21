On tour, Squeeze has no shortage of almost-hits to play

But Squeeze’s catalog has managed to have a rather long tail, and most of its (many) best-of collections play like one shadow classic after another. “Yeah, that’s the wonderful thing about those compilations, is that they got our songs out in a way that probably radio didn’t, mostly,” Tilbrook says. And if that was frustrating in the short term, the singer — whose longtime songwriting partnership with guitarist Chris Difford remains at the core of an ever-shifting lineup that’s been stable since 2007, give or take a bassist or two — feels different about it now.

Having hits can be overrated. For evidence, look no further than Squeeze, the New Wave veterans behind gems such as “Black Coffee in Bed,” “Goodbye Girl,” “Pulling Mussels (From the Shell),” and the soulfully self-flagellating “Tempted,” not one of which cracked the Top 40. In fact, outside of 1987’s “Hourglass” and 1988’s “853-5937,” the British band (which barnstorms the South Shore Music Circus in Cohasset on Sunday, the Cape Cod Melody Tent in Hyannis on Tuesday, and the Tanglewood Koussevitzky Music Shed in Lenox on Thursday) didn’t actually have many substantial hits in the US. “No, we did not, no,” says singer-guitarist Glenn Tilbrook with a laugh. “I thought [‘Tempted’] was a hit, but then it wasn’t. We ignored it for a while after that.”

“That’s in the past, and that’s the way it happened. From where I am now, we have a body of work, most of which I’m extremely proud of. And we were lucky to have so many songs, from where selecting songs for this tour was really hard, to know what to do and what to leave out. So that’s a great position to be in.”

Q. Squeeze has enough albums that a lot of your songs have obviously fallen off of your concert setlists over the years. What’s your relationship with those songs? You obviously thought highly enough of them at the time to put care into recording them and releasing them to the public.

A. Yeah. Well, you know, the thing about Squeeze and being on a major label is that most of the early records were how we wanted to make them. And then the further along you get in your career, the harder it is to maintain control, because as soon as you’re deemed to be not successful, everyone has an idea of how to fix it. So you find yourself going out on a limb more. So for instance, I’ve often said “Cosi Fan Tutti Frutti” is my least favorite Squeeze album, but on this tour, we’ve gone back to that record and the original intention. There’s a song called “King George Street,” which actually I wrote as a sort of Fleetwood Mac-y type song. It was beautiful and simple, and we contrived in production and recording to make it the most complicated thing ever. And you listen to the record and it just sounds ugly to me. But we uncovered the song beneath it, and it’s one of the highlights of the new set we have now, I think.

Q. Part of the genius of “Tempted” is in how there’s very little agony expressed or even backstory given to the situation. Instead, it’s just an accumulation of mundane details that still paint a picture of self-recrimination.

A. Yeah. It took me about a week to write the tune, actually. It was really hard to get it to sound easy. But it just felt like we’d created a milestone for ourselves. But then we couldn’t record it properly. We made a disastrous first recording of it. Then [singer-keyboardist] Paul Carrack came along, and we did the version that we did, and it was just like, “Oh, yeah. [Chuckles] That’s how it’s supposed to be.”

Q. What was disastrous about that first recording?

A. We did more like ELO, and I sang it. I don’t know if it’s still on any streaming platforms, but it’s on a compilation album called “Excess Moderation,” and you can hear it. And thank goodness that wasn’t the version that came out.

Q. Back in 2010, Squeeze recorded exact replicas of some of your classics for an album called “Spot the Difference.” How many of your fans took that as a challenge?

A. None as far as I know. [Laughs] That was a strange album to do, to go back and try and examine and remember not only what you did, how you sang, what amps you used, but how some members of the band who weren’t there played and what they did, too. So it drove me a bit mad doing that. It was the sort of project I had to pick up and put down and go away from every now and then. But when we actually tied it up, I was really, really pleased, because most of the time, I think we got pretty close to the [original] records. And [there were] times where, like on “Black Coffee in Bed,” that’s my favorite version. It’s better than the record, as far as I’m concerned. I know that people love the record, and I get that, but that was the record that we should’ve made. [Laughs]

Q. Why did you like that version better?

A. I could sing it better. My enthusiasm excelled my ability to sing in the way that I wanted to at that point. Maybe that was endearing, and I just hear all the stuff that I didn’t get quite right. However, I got it right on the “Spot the Difference” version. And I tell you what, one thing that I was really proud of, I’ve got to tell you this story, is that “Black Coffee in Bed” came on somewhere that I was, and I just thought, “Oh, that’s ‘Black Coffee.’ ” And only about halfway through did I realize that it was the “Spot the Difference” version. [Laughs] Which is the ultimate compliment, that I managed to fool myself.

Q. You’re not the only band to have embarked on such a project in recent years. Def Leppard and Cracker have also done similar exact-replica rerecordings. What do you think that it says about the recording industry?

A. I don’t know what it says about the recording industry. I can tell you what it says about where we are, that of course like 90 percent of other bands that have had deals, we don’t have any control over our catalog. The parts of our catalog that have ended up with Universal, we have been unable to ascertain up until now where our masters are and if they survived the fire. [In June, The New York Times Magazine ran a story on a massive, unreported 2008 vault fire at Universal Studios Hollywood estimated to have destroyed hundreds of thousands of original master recordings.] So that’s a huge wodge of our work to basically not control, that’s the point about it. Nor reap the benefits from it. So it was a small attempt to wrestle back some control while we still can. And I have to say, it was a successful audio adventure that, up until now, we’ve had zero profits from how we intended it to be, because no one’s used it. [Chuckles]

Interview was edited and condensed. Marc Hirsh