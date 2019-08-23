On 25th anniversary of ‘Grace,’ video released of Jeff Buckley performing in Cambridge
On the 25th anniversary of the fabled album“Grace,” previously unseen footage of a raw 1994 performance from Jeff Buckley at Cambridge’s Middle East nightclub was released Friday.
The performance of “Lover, You Should’ve Come Over,” a song about a crumbling relationship, was filmed six months before “Grace” hit stores, according to Buckley’s estate. The performance is captured from the side of the stage, in black-and-white. It’s anchored by Buckley’s haunting, elastic voice, and culminates with some vocal pyrotechnics before ending to a smattering of applause.
The video also includes footage of a bundled-up Buckley walking around a snowy Cambridge, including a stroll past a sign for the long-gone Central Square tavern the Bradford Cafe.
Advertisement
Now widely considered to be a classic, “Grace” was the only full-length album Buckley released in his lifetime. Its best-known track is perhaps Buckley’s rendition of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah.”
In a 1994 round-up of the best music of that year, one Globe journalist described Buckley as “a startling newcomer whose originality is borne in a malleable, high-flying voice and off-center guitar playing of sweeping delicacy and visceral crunch.”
Buckley died of an accidental drowning in 1997. His body was found in the Mississippi River days after he had gone for a swim in Memphis. He was 30.
Material from the Associated Press was used in this report. Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.