On 25th anniversary of ‘Grace,’ video released of Jeff Buckley performing in Cambridge

On the 25th anniversary of the fabled album“Grace,” previously unseen footage of a raw 1994 performance from Jeff Buckley at Cambridge’s Middle East nightclub was released Friday.

The performance of “Lover, You Should’ve Come Over,” a song about a crumbling relationship, was filmed six months before “Grace” hit stores, according to Buckley’s estate. The performance is captured from the side of the stage, in black-and-white. It’s anchored by Buckley’s haunting, elastic voice, and culminates with some vocal pyrotechnics before ending to a smattering of applause.

The video also includes footage of a bundled-up Buckley walking around a snowy Cambridge, including a stroll past a sign for the long-gone Central Square tavern the Bradford Cafe.