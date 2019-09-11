Three of rock music’s biggest acts are going on tour together next summer, and they’ll be stopping at Fenway Park.

Green Day, Fall Out Boy, and Weezer will be on the road on the Hella Mega Tour, presented by Harley-Davidson, which kicks off in Paris on June 13, 2020, and arrives in Boston at Fenway Park on Aug. 27, 2020.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, Sept. 20, at 10 a.m. at RedSox.com/HellaMegaTour. American Express card members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Monday, Sept. 16, at 10 a.m. through Thursday, Sept. 19, at 10 p.m., and VIP packages will be available starting next week.