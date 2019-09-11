Three of rock music’s biggest acts are going on tour together next summer, and they’ll be stopping at Fenway Park.
Green Day, Fall Out Boy, and Weezer will be on the road on the Hella Mega Tour, presented by Harley-Davidson, which kicks off in Paris on June 13, 2020, and arrives in Boston at Fenway Park on Aug. 27, 2020.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, Sept. 20, at 10 a.m. at RedSox.com/HellaMegaTour. American Express card members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Monday, Sept. 16, at 10 a.m. through Thursday, Sept. 19, at 10 p.m., and VIP packages will be available starting next week.
All three artists have announced upcoming albums that will drop prior to the tour, and each released a new single to coincide with the announcement: Green Day’s “Father of All…”, Fall Out Boy’s “Dear Future Self,” and Weezer’s “The End of the Game.”
The concert’s announcement came only one day after the 25th anniversary of Green Day’s infamous 1994 show at the Hatch Shell. Tens of thousands of fans descended on the Esplanade, where Green Day was forced to leave the stage after less than 30 minutes because of unruly fans rushing the stage and throwing glass bottles.