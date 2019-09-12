“I have decided that it is time . . . to begin a new adventure and artistic journey and listen to the voices that are beckoning me to do other things with the rest of my life,” Lowe said in a statement provided by the orchestra.

Lowe, the 10th person to hold the position in BSO history, has occupied the first chair since 1984, when he was appointed during the music directorship of Seiji Ozawa. Among BSO concertmasters, only Richard Burgin served for a longer span. Lowe’s retirement will take effect just prior to the opening concert of the 2019-20 BSO season on Sept. 19.

Malcolm Lowe, the Boston Symphony Orchestra’s concertmaster, has announced that he will be retiring from his position, ending his decades-long tenure with the orchestra.

Over his 35 years with the orchestra, the Manitoba-born musician performed countless staple violin solos of the orchestral repertoire, appeared on more than 100 recordings, and participated in more than 25 international tours across Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. Lowe also served as first violin and artistic director of the Boston Symphony Chamber Players, the elite chamber ensemble made up of the BSO’s principal musicians.

The role of BSO concertmaster extends far beyond performance. In accordance with the terms of his contract, Lowe was present for the final round of every BSO audition during his tenure. He also served on the search committee that resulted in Andris Nelsons’s 2013 hiring as music director.

“Malcolm Lowe’s 35-year career as Boston Symphony Orchestra concertmaster represents an extraordinary dedication and commitment to excellence at the highest level of music-making,” Nelsons said in a statement. “We are deeply indebted and grateful to Malcolm for sharing his countless musical gifts with us these many years.”

Lowe was notably absent from the Symphony Hall stage for over a year after he sustained a concussion while avoiding a cyclist in early 2018. This past spring, he began to play at the back of the second violin section to reacclimate, and his full return from medical leave came at the beginning of this summer’s Tanglewood season.

The final piece he played with the orchestra was Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 at the summer’s farewell concert, conducted by Giancarlo Guerrero.

“I feel so blessed that I was able to meet this challenge and get back to full strength and power,” Lowe said in his statement. “Being able to perform again with all of my colleagues was a gift to me and I am so very grateful to all of them for their many kind words of support and encouragement.”

The orchestra will immediately begin to plan the process of auditioning and appointing a new concertmaster.

