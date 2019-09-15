Ric Ocasek, frontman of the Boston-based band The Cars, died Sunday night in New York at 75, prompting a flurry of reaction on social media.

Fellow musicians, fans, and other celebrities remarked on Ocasek’s career and the legendary status of The Cars, who had more than a dozen Top 40 hits in the 1970s and ’80s.

Here’s a look at how people were remembering Ocasek and The Cars.