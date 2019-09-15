Ric Ocasek, frontman of the Boston-based band The Cars, died Sunday night in New York at 75, prompting a flurry of reaction on social media.
Fellow musicians, fans, and other celebrities remarked on Ocasek’s career and the legendary status of The Cars, who had more than a dozen Top 40 hits in the 1970s and ’80s.
Here’s a look at how people were remembering Ocasek and The Cars.
I’m stunned and saddened by the loss of Ric Ocasek - he was a visionary who affected the lives and hearts of everyone who listened to music in the 80s. God Speed, Ric! Keep Moving in Stereo!— RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) September 16, 2019
Love to u and your family Ric Ocasek, you’re a lovely man— patrick_wilson (@patrick_wilson) September 16, 2019
First concert I ever attended was The Cars, 1982, Meadowlands, Nick Lowe opening. #RIP to Ric Ocasek https://t.co/5UN7G5du5D— Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) September 16, 2019
I just landed in Nashville and heard the terrible news about #RicOcasek. His musical genius with The Cars made my teenage life so much better back when I was All Mixed Up. Bye Bye Love. #RIPRicOcasek pic.twitter.com/RlcZm7PCLF— David Wild (@Wildaboutmusic) September 16, 2019
"Just What I Needed"— Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) September 16, 2019
"My Best Friend's Girl"
"Good Times Roll"
"Let's Go"
"It's All I Can Do"
"Shake It Up"
"You Might Think"
"Magic"
"Drive"
"Hello Again"
When older people talk about no good music on the radio today, they're talking about music like Ric Ocasek and The Cars. pic.twitter.com/50vsSCWupq
ric ocasek wrote perfect songs. play some of the cars’ singles from 40 years ago. they sound like they were recorded yesterday.— Jason Gay (@jasongay) September 16, 2019
rip pic.twitter.com/1Ei2CifJFz
A sad RIP for Cars singer Ric Ocasek, who has passed away. Ocasek was already 34, a veteran of several Boston bands, when the Cars debuted. Their first two albums are flawless, with fleet, purposeful arrangements of Ric’s anti-romantic lyrics.— Rob Tannenbaum (@tannenbaumr) September 16, 2019