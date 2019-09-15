Amid the revelation Sunday night that Ric Ocasek, the lead singer for the Boston-based band The Cars, died at 75 in New York City, an outpouring of memories about the singer, the band, and their songs was circulating online.

Globe correspondent James Sullivan summed up the band’s impact succinctly in 2018, just before The Cars were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland:

“From the power-pop sing-alongs ‘Just What I Needed’ and ‘My Best Friend’s Girl’. . . to the misfit danceability of ‘Shake It Up’ and [Benjamin] Orr’s glossy crooner ballad ‘Drive,’ the band was a direct link between the post-punk late 1970s and MTV’s candy-colored baby years.”