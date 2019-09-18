That’s something close to her declared mission statement. “You deserve to feel good as hell,” she announced late in the show, and it was as much emotional mentoring as it was an introduction to the riot of uplift that was “Good As Hell.” Earlier, she’d explained what she was about: “self-love, body positivity, a healthy relationship with masturbation.” (It doesn’t take an eagle eye to note that two of those things are redundant, and maybe all three.) With “Truth Hurts” currently the No. 1 song in the country, she’s only become more confident, more exuberant, more Lizzo.

Throughout Lizzo’s sold-out concert at Agganis Arena Tuesday night, something perplexing kept on happening: The spotlight periodically had trouble finding her. On the one hand, it was hard to understand why the difficulty occurred more than once, given that the singer/rapper/flautist pulled and kept focus so effortlessly that you’d think keeping her lit would be the easiest job in the world. On the other hand, why bother at all? Lizzo was capable of providing her own damn light.

Entering in a gold lamé choir robe and gold bustier to take a pulpit that was actually a DJ station, she opened with the churchy fervor of “Heaven Help Me.” The robe was quickly discarded, but the gospel intensity remained. With a voice constantly on the verge of breaking (though not cracking), “Cuz I Love You” was sweaty, drop-to-your-knees soul with the drama cranked to 20, so over the top that it leapfrogged parody and became sublime; teasing out a cappella notes to gloriously cartoonish lengths, Lizzo at one point stopped herself in the middle of a climactic high note as if she herself was caught off-guard. “Jerome,” meanwhile, looked to the “Creep” of Radiohead rather than TLC, turning its chord progression into slow-blooming agony.

Elsewhere, Lizzo took forceful command with respect to matters of the boudoir. The slow, soulful guitar flutters of “Lingerie” soundtracked a seduction that was already a fait accompli, and the slow, dark creep of “Scuse Me” was so thoroughly carnal-minded that it hardly mattered that there was nobody else in the bedroom. And “Crybaby” was a slow grind with a hard snap, gaining power as it kept on.

Despite the minimal stagecraft — her only support was DJ Sophia Eris and four dancers known as “the Big Girls” — there was never an instant when it felt like Lizzo, who played the House of Blues less than four months ago, had graduated to arenas prematurely. As the burbling-bass disco of “Juice” brought the show to a close, she cast a glow around her that filled the room.

Ari Lennox opened with tinkly R&B meant to insinuate with detailed layers and subtlety, played at an unhelpful, whomping boom.

Lizzo

With Ari Lennox

At: Agganis Arena, Tuesday

