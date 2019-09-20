Leading the pack, Future Teens, Latrell James, Oompa, and STL GLD all earned five nods apiece, with Beeef, Clairo, Cliff Notez, Cousin Stizz, Clairo, Palehound, and Ripe close behind with four nods each.

Acknowledging artists from practically every corner of the city’s wide-ranging, ever-broadening music scene, the annual awards honored 10 different artists in each of its three main categories — artist of the year, new artist of the year, and unsigned artist of the year — while also nominating venues, publications, photographers, promoters, and (in a first for the awards) podcasts that best encapsulate what Boston sounds like right now.

Indie-pop ascendant Clairo, hip-hop artists STL GLD, and “bummer pop” outfit Future Teens are among the stacked set of nominees for this year’s Boston Music Awards, announced Friday morning.

Hip-hop powerhouses had a particularly strong showing, with local icons like Cliff Notez, James, Oompa, and Cousin Stizz holding down artist of the year (with the latter three also scoring album nods), hard-thrashing punk-rappers Camp Blood and secretive Brockton emcee Lord Felix numbering among the new class, and the playful OG Swaggerdick sharing space with hard-scrabble scene veteran Rite Hook in the unsigned category.

But as the range of releases up for album of the year makes clear, Boston’s been host to great music from every genre these past 12 months. There, Salem alt-rock quartet Valleyheart square off with Allston indie-rock staples Beeef and Palehound; all three will face tough competition from Clairo’s star-making debut, an army of acclaimed sophomore discs (by Oompa, Future Teens, Cousin Stizz, and James), STL GLD’s career-escalating third album, and Rite Hook’s hard-hitting fourth.

New categories this year include music podcast, radio show, and recording studio of the year.

“If the past few years have shown anything, it’s that the sound of Boston is fluid, which is incredibly exciting for fans, creators, and the entire scene,” said Paul Armstrong, CEO of BMAs owners/producers Redefined. “Ultimately, we celebrate the sound of now, and we’re honored to once again highlight the exceptional talent our city has.”

Voting is now live at https://bostonmusicawards.com/vote/ and runs through midnight on Friday, Nov. 1. Tickets to the Dec. 11 ceremony, at the House of Blues (where the past two ceremonies have been staged to a full house), are now on sale. Check out the full list of nominees below.

Artist of the Year

Clairo

Cliff Notez

Cousin Stizz

Future Teens

Latrell James

Oompa

Palehound

Pile

Ripe

STL GLD

New Artist of the Year

$ean Wire

Camp Blood

Corner Soul

Dump Him

GHOST GRL

House of Harm

Jiles

Lord Felix

Optic Bloom

Shallow Pools

Unsigned Artist of the Year

Aubrey Haddard

Beeef

Billy Dean Thomas

Dionysia

Jefe Replay

Lady Pills

Najee Janey

OG Swaggerdick

Red Shaydez

Rite Hook

Live Artist of the Year

Carissa Johnson & The Cure-Alls

Cliff Notez

Corner Soul

Ed Balloon

Eddie Japan

Future Teens

Oompa

Pile

Ripe

STL GLD

Album of the Year

Beeef, “Bull in the Shade”

Clairo, “Immunity”

Cousin Stizz, “Trying To Find My Next Thrill”

Future Teens, “Breakup Season”

Latrell James, “Still”

Oompa, “Cleo”

Palehound, “Black Friday”

Rite Hook, “Modify”

STL GLD, “The New Normal”

Valleyheart, “Everyone I’ve Ever Loved”

Song of the Year

Avanti Nagral, “thank u (pls)”

Beeef, “I’m So Sorry” (feat. Sidney Gish)

Billy Dean Thomas, “To The World”

Clairo, “Bags”

Cliff Notez, “Happy”

Future Teens, “So What”

Latrell James, “Tracphone”

Lord Felix, “Nothing,”

Oompa, “Cleo N ‘Nem” (feat. Brandie Blaze)

STL GLD, “The New Normal, pt. 1”

Video of the Year

Beeef, “Morning Light”

Bent Knee, “Hold Me In”

Carinae, “Making Breakfast”

Cousin Stizz, “Trying To Find My Next Thrill”

Jefe Replay, “FWM”

Latrell James, “Tracphone”

Millyz, “Strawberry Goya”

PVRIS, “Hallucinations”

Palehound, “Aaron”

You’re Fired, “Forgetmenow”

Alt/Indie Artist of the Year

Beeef

Dionysia

Future Teens

Honey Cutt

Horse Jumper of Love

Lady Pills

Lilith

Palehound

Sidney Gish

Weakened Friends

Americana Artist of the Year

Crowes Pasture

Honeysuckle

Jake Swamp & The Pine

Julie Rhodes

Sara Borges & The Broken Singles

Session Americana

Susan Cattaneo

These Wild Plains

Todd Thibaud

Twisted Pine

Blues Artist of the Year

A Ton of Blues

Ali McGuirk

Danielle Miraglia & The Glory Junkies

GA-20

Gracie Curran

Julie Rhodes

Seth Rosenbloom

Sons Lunaris

Sonya Rae Taylor

The Silks

Country Artist of the Year

Annie Brobst

Ashley Jordan

Caroline Gray

Chris Moreno

Dalton & The Sheriffs

Haley Thompson-King

Houston Bernard Band

Lonely Leesa & The Lost Cowboys

Louie Bello

Ward Hayden & The Outliers

Dance/Electronic Artist of the Year

André Obin

Camino 84

DeeZ

House of Harm

Lightfoot

Maxfield

Party Bois

Rilla Force

Steve Darko

Trlogy

DJ of the Year

DJ Alcide

DJ Frank White

DJ Knife

DJ Kon

DJ Real P

DJ Slick Vick

DJ Slipwax

DJ WhySham

Lenore

SuperSmashBroz

Folk Artist of the Year

Anjimile

Gentle Temper

Hawthorn

Honeysuckle

Lisa Bastoni

Lula Wiles

Nate Leavitt & The Elevation

Tall Heights

The Ballroom Thieves

The Wolff Sisters

Hip Hop Artist of the Year

Cliff Notez

Cousin Stizz

Dutch ReBelle

Joyner Lucas

Latrell James

Michael Christmas

Millyz

Oompa

STL GLD

Termanology

International Artist of the Year

Albino Mbie

Debo Band

Dub Apocalypse

Dzidzor

Greg Roy

JahRiffe & Jah-N-I Roots Movement

Lookie Lookie

MIXCLA

Nichi y Chalas

Soul Rebel Project

Jazz Artist of the Year

Fully Celebrated Orchestra

Gregory Groover Jr.

Gretchen & The Pickpockets

Jason Palmer

Ken Clark Organ Trio

Max Ridley

MND FLO

Porterfield

Tim Carman & The Street 45s

Yoko Miwa Trio

Metal Artist of the Year

Black Mass

Circus Trees

Glacier

Gozu

Lesser Glow

Set Fire

Seven Spires

Summoner

Vaulted

Worshipper

Pop Artist of the Year

Avanti Nagral

Brynn Elliott

Clairo

Ed Balloon

Justin Clancy

PVRIS

Photocomfort

Ripe

Roy Juno

Sasha Sloan

Punk/Hardcore Artist of the Year

Actor|Observer

Art Thieves

Black Beach

Choke Up

Fiddlehead

Fucko

Leopard Print Taser

Nice Guys

Rebuilder

SkyTigers

R&B Artist of the Year

$ean Wire

Kaovanny

Lisa Bello

Marcela Cruz

Najee Janey

Nancia

Notebook P

Treva Holmes

VQnC

YOUNGFACE

Rock Artist of the Year

Carissa Johnson & The Cure-Alls

Cave In

Corner Soul

Exit 18

Kal Marks

Pile

The Devil’s Twins

The Rupert Selection

Valleyheart

Walter Sickert & The Army of Broken Toys

Singer-Songwriter of the Year

Ali McGuirk

Anjimile

Aubrey Haddard

Jill McCracken

Josh Knowles

Juliana Hatfield

Magen Tracy

Nate Leavitt

Sidney Gish

Will Dailey

Vocalist of the Year

Aubrey Haddard

Drew Zeiff - Jake Swamp and The Pine

Erin Gathers - Optic Bloom

Gianna Botticelli - GHOST GRL

Julie Rhodes

Nicole Coogan - The Devil’s Twins

Robbie Wulfsohn - Ripe

Sayak Das - Roy Juno

Tory Quinn - VQnC

Walter Sickert

Live Music Venue of the Year

Brighton Music Hall

House of Blues

ONCE Somerville

Orpheum Theatre

Paradise Rock Club

Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

Royale

Sonia

The Palladium

The Sinclair

Intimate Live Music Venue

Atwood’s Tavern

City Winery Boston

Dorchester Art Project

Great Scott

Lizard Lounge

O’Brien’s Pub

The Burren Backroom

The Jungle

The Lilypad

Toad

Live Production Engineer of the Year

Brittany Sirois

Chris Johnson

Grace Reader

Ian Nault

Jesse Vengrove

Joel Simches

Josh Sessler

Joyce In

Mike Green

Reid Calkin

Music Night of the Year

Elements at Phoenix Landing

Emo Night Boston at The Sinclair

Good Music Showcase Series at Maggy’s Lounge

Grassfed Disco at ZuZu

Jam Sessions at Black Cotton Club

Make It New at Middlesex Lounge

Nightworks

PVRPLE at Goodlife

Soulelujah at The Sinclair

The Wave Boston at Middlesex Lounge

Live Music Residency of the Year

Ali McGuirk First Fridays at Bull McCabe’s

Baker Thomas Band at Toad

Bridgeside Cypher at Graffiti Alley

Downbeat Mondays at the Sinclair with Matthew Stubbs & The Antiguas

Duke Levine’s Super Sweet Sounds of the 70’s at Lizard Lounge

Neighbor Tuesday in Union Square, Somerville at Thunder Road

OldJack’s Last Saturdays at Lizard Lounge

Soul Sessions at Darryl’s Corner Bar & Kitchen with NWASoul

The Blue Ribbons at Toad

The White Owls at Toad

Music Promoter of the Year

Aaron Gray

Carl Lavin

Catherine Morris

Christine Varriale

Dustin Labbe

Josh Smith

Lance Tobin

Lisa Finelli

Ryan Agate

Tom Bianchi

Recording Studio of the Year (New Award for 2019)

37’ Productions

Cybersound Recording Studios

Mad Oak Studios

Pink Noise Studios

Q Division Studios

Red 13 Studios

Revolution Sound Studio

The Bridge Sound and Stage

The Record Company

Zippah Recording Studios

Studio Producer of the Year

Benny Grotto

Brian Charles

Dave Brophy

David Westner

Ed Valauskas

Janos Fulop

Jon Glass

Justin Pizzoferrato

Miranda Serra

Sean McLaughlin

Session Musician of the Year

Dave Brophy

Duke Levine

Erica Mantone

Jonathan Ulman

Marnie Hall

Mike Levesque

Ryan Manning

Tamora Gooding

Tim Hall

Tony Savarino

Music Publication of the Year

Allston Pudding

Boston Hassle

Boston Herald

DigBoston

Graduation Music

KillerBoomBox

Sound of Boston

The ARTery - WBUR

The Lowell Spin

Vanyaland

Music Journalist of the Year

Amelia Mason

Arielle Gray

Candace McDuffie

G. Valentino Ball

Jed Gottlieb

Karen Muller

Michael Marotta

Shamus Hill

Victor Infante

Victoria Wasylak

Music Photographer of the Year

Adam Parshall

Ben Stas

Bryan Lasky

Emily Gardner

Jen Vesp

Joshua Pickering

Matthew Shelter

OJ Slaughter

Omari Spears

Tim Bugbee

Radio Show of the Year (New Award for 2019)

Allston Pudding Radio / WTBU 89.3FM

Almost Famous / WATD 95.9FM

B.A.N.G. Radio / Zumix 94.9FM

Bay State Rock / WAAF 107.3FM

Boston Emissions with Anngelle Wood

LFOD Radio / WMFO 91.5FM

Middays with Randi Millman / WUMB 91.9FM

Morning Glory with Michael Marotta / Indie617

On The Town with Mikey D / WMFO 91.5FM

The Matthew Reid Show / MIX 104.1FM

Music Podcast of the Year (New Award for 2019)

Above the Basement - Boston Music and Conversation

All Your Things Are Gone

Beat Club Podcast

Boston Sucks

Boston Venue: The Channel Story

First Year Project

Hood Grown Aesthetic

It’sLitBoston

Stuck On Stuff

Talk About The Passion

617 Sessions Artist of the Year

Rex Mac - What It Look Like

The Water Cycle - Cooper Union

Hayley Sabella - Trail of Crumbs

VQnC - Inside Out

Hawthorn - Appalachia

Brandie Blaze - Model

House of Harm - Control

Seefour - Keep Your Head Up

TiDES - Deceit

CD Rose - Drake

