Leoncavallo set “Pagliacci” in Calabria, on the Feast of the Assumption, sometime between 1865 and 1870. The first act introduces a traveling commedia dell’arte troupe: leader Canio; his wife, Nedda; Beppe; and hunchbacked Tonio. Tonio’s in love with Nedda; she, however, has taken up with local villager Silvio. Tonio tips off Canio, but Silvio escapes detection and Nedda refuses to reveal her lover’s name.

Ruggero Leoncavallo’s “Pagliacci” is a staple of Italian opera; even if you’ve never seen it, you’ve probably heard Luciano Pavarotti belt out “Ridi, Pagliaccio!” And yet the current Boston Lyric Opera production at the DCR Steriti Memorial Rink in the North End is the company’s first. It’s a three-ring circus, and a lot of fun, but at times the opera gets lost in the sideshow.

Advertisement

Act two brings the troupe’s commedia play, where, ominously, Colombina (Nedda) is cheating on husband Pagliaccio (Canio) with Arlecchino (Beppe). The Pagliaccio character is a comic cuckold, but when Canio comes on stage, he’s obsessed not with Colombina’s lover but with Nedda’s. She tries to play out the comedy; he’s in earnest. When she won’t name Silvio, Canio stabs her, and when Silvio, in the village audience, comes to her defense, Canio stabs him as well.

“Pagliacci” debuted in Milan in 1892 and was an immediate popular success. It’s a short work, some 75 minutes; as early as 1893, the Metropolitan Opera was pairing it with Pietro Mascagni’s contemporaneous and equally brief “Cavalleria rusticana.” To compensate for offering “just” “Pagliacci,” BLO is hosting a trio of food trucks in the parking lot across Commercial Street, and then in the hour leading up to the opera proper, you can enjoy circus acts (aerialists, jugglers, stilt walkers, a clown), try your luck at games (duck pond, balloon pop, can toss, ring toss), consult a fortune teller, and hear a local choral group (Coro Dante on opening night).

Advertisement

The opera itself is presented “in English and Italian” — meaning that Nedda and Silvio’s love duet, about a 10th of the whole, is sung in the original Italian and the rest (even Canio’s great “Vesti la giubba”) in English. To create a singing translation is never easy, but Bill Bankes-Jones’s colloquial version lacks the gracious dignity of the original; with lines like “Let’s pound a couple of shots at the old bar!” and “Where’s my frickin’ chicken?” it violates the spirit as well as the letter of the composer’s libretto. In places it even appears to misunderstand the Italian.

The singers’ enunciation is mostly excellent, however, so you can enjoy the story without having to bother with the surtitles (which in any case are clearly visible and properly synched). That’s no small thing. And this “Pagliacci” is reasonably well sung, though there’s some shrieking and braying. Rafael Rojas rises to the challenge of “Vesti la giubba” (where “Ridi, Pagliaccio” becomes “Laugh, you comedian”), and Omar Najmi is tender in Arlecchino’s serenade. But when the English text is battling to fit the musical line, what we hear can seem more like musical comedy than opera. When Lauren Michelle’s Nedda and Tobias Greenhalgh’s Silvio switch into Italian for their duet, they sound liberated.

Director David Lefkowich sets the action on a small circular stage, with music director David Angus and the orchestra behind. The fan-shaped audience area is well raked. And having the villager chorus troop on and off and mingle with the audience makes the audience part of the show.

Advertisement

But that show is a bit of a mess. An aerial act accompanies the orchestral prologue and later the intermezzo, as if we’d be bored just listening to Leoncavallo’s score. The costuming, with the players in circusy outfits and the chorus members wearing their own clothes, looks haphazard, and the carnival clowning on stage gets in the way of the plot. In any case, this is not a particularly well acted “Pagliacci,” though the commedia play, with Michelle as a pert Colombina, proves this cast can be good when they know who they are. Michael Mayes’s Tonio is focused throughout; when he bursts into laughter after speaking the opera’s final line — “The comedy is finished” — you realize he’s been the ringmaster all along.

PAGLIACCI

Music and libretto by Ruggero Leoncavallo. English translation by Bill Bankes-Jones. Directed by David Lefkowich. Set, Julia Noulin-Mérat. Costumes, Charles Neumann. Lighting, Pablo Santiago. Music direction, David Angus. Presented by Boston Lyric Opera. At DCR Steriti Memorial Rink, Sept. 27. Repeats Sept. 28, Oct. 2, 4, and 6. Tickets $25-$182. 617-542-6772, blo.org

Jeffrey Gantz can be reached at jeffreymgantz@gmail.com.