The kickoff weekend (Oct. 24-27) offers a wide sampling of TLI activities, including a screening of the 1997 Yo-Yo Ma/Mark Morris collaboration “Falling Down Stairs,” an art class focusing on photography and painting, and a chamber music concert featuring BSO musicians.

With the opening of the new Linde Center for Music and Learning, a climate-controlled complex that can be comfortably used year-round, the Boston Symphony Orchestra’s summer home at Tanglewood is no longer just a summer destination. The Tanglewood Learning Institute, which launched this summer with an exhaustive schedule of activities based in and around the Linde Center, has announced its inaugural season of fall/winter/spring programming on the Tanglewood campus in Lenox.

For those looking for deeper engagement with one subject, TLI is offering two immersion weekends: one weekend-long traditional fiddle camp for amateur musicians helmed by BSO violinist Bonnie Bewick (March 13-15), and one weekend focusing on visual artists and their preserved artists’ spaces in the region, created in collaboration with Chesterwood and Historic Artists’ Homes and Studios (May 15-17).

Other events throughout the colder months include three symposiums in partnership with the Martha Graham Dance Company and Jacob’s Pillow (Oct. 30, March 11, April 29); three evening-length programs marrying music, food, and related arts of specific cultures (Nov. 15, Feb. 21, May 28); and plenty of concerts including current and retired BSO members in the Linde Center’s Studio E.

TLI’s collaboration with IS183 Art School of the Berkshires continues with four-week Saturday morning “Focal Point” art classes on the Tanglewood campus, and expands with one-off Friday evening “Art Night Out” classes. The institute’s partnership with Berkshire International Film Festival also continues with many Thursday evening “Cinematics” music-related film screenings; there’s also a new “Cinematics for Families” Saturday morning film festival (Feb. 15 and 22; April 18 and 25) including kid-friendly short films from around the world.

In a statement, BSO president and CEO Mark Volpe called Tanglewood’s year-round expansion a “threshold moment,” and said the organization is committed to incorporating participant feedback and continuing development of TLI’s programming.

“It is incredibly gratifying to know that the Tanglewood grounds will now come alive throughout the entire year for visitors to enjoy both the engaging programs at the Linde Center and the natural beauty . . . to be encountered in abundance on the festival grounds,” he said.

TANGLEWOOD LEARNING INSTITUTE

