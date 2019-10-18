The career of Charli XCX, who brought her high-energy, high-drama live show to House of Blues on Thursday night, could only exist in the age when “pop” is more of a concept than a shorthand descriptor for songs that get played on the radio. She’s certainly achieved the latter milestone: her burn-it-down collaboration with Icona Pop “I Love It” was one of 2013’s most raucous party anthems; her insouciant insistence that she was “so fanc-ehhhh!” made Iggy Azalea’s “Fancy” rule the airwaves the following summer; and her gothy solo track “Boom Clap” came fast on that song’s heels.

But the British singer-songwriter-artist has, in recent years, been more about chasing down pop’s potential futures than revisiting her own past for the purposes of achieving megafame. (Indeed, of the three hits mentioned above, only “I Love It” got an airing on Thursday night.) The follow-up to two mixtapes where she explored the boundaries of what blends of noise could be spun into big hooks, her third album, “Charli,” released last month, is a wild ride into pop’s next phase. Executive produced with A.G. Cook of the similarly minded collective PC Music and filled with collaborators from all over the festival-pop map (Lizzo, Big Freedia, Haim), it ranges sonically from the harsh abstractions of the innuendo-heavy “Click” to the swirling longing of the gorgeous “White Mercedes.” Its adventurousness makes one grateful for streaming-era vagaries — particularly the ability to evade radio’s research-minded gatekeepers — that allow certain artists to amass loyal and large, if not stadium-filling, fanbases.