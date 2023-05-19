fb-pixel Skip to main content

Summer Arts Preview

30+ movies we’re excited to see this summer, from ‘Barbie’ to ‘Spider-Man’

Plus: Harrison Ford returns as Indiana Jones, Jennifer Lawrence gets raunchy, and Wes Anderson meets aliens.

10 TV shows we’ll be watching over the summer
Highlights include "Hijack" with Idris Elba, Tom Holland in "The Crowded Room," a new "Full Monty" with the original cast, and "Painkiller" with Uzo Aduba and Matthew Broderick.

10 concerts not to miss this summer, from Bruce to Beyoncé
The summer's standout concerts also feature Fall Out Boy, Madonna, LL Cool J, and Tori Amos.

10 comedy shows that’ll provide relief from the summer heat
Sam Jay, Jinkx Monsoon, Jay Leno, and Punkie Johnson are some of this summer's comedy headliners.

Picture by picture, a Canadian dentist built a photography collection by artists from the Black Atlantic

The works collected over the decades by Kenneth Montague will be on display at Salem's Peabody Essex Museum.

10 standout shows for theatergoers this summer

Globe theater critic Don Aucoin's picks for the most promising shows on summer stages.

Boston Early Music Festival returns to live performance, celebrating women

From June 4 to 11, Boston will once again be the site of an enormous live gathering of early music performers, fans, scholars, instrument makers, and enthusiasts of all kinds. The festival features the North American premiere of Henry Desmarest’s 1694 opera “Circé."

10 museum shows you’ll want to wander this summer

From Pueblo pottery, to plants, and giant parade balloons, creativity in many forms will be on display in the welcoming cool of museum galleries.

10 jazz concerts to sparkle summer

From Cécile McLorin Salvant's appearance in Rockport to the free, weekend-long Cambridge Jazz Festival, fans have plenty to be excited about in the weeks and months ahead.

In a world gone wrong, Iris DeMent finds her voice

Behind her first album in seven years, “Workin’ on a World,” the singer-songwriter heads out on a tour that includes a date at City Winery June 11.

In ‘The Lehman Trilogy,’ a story about a family business is a story about America

At the Huntington, the play spans 163 years, charting the transformation of an immigrant-run dry-goods shop into a Wall Street colossus, until its epic collapse.

