Boston Early Music Festival returns to live performance, celebrating women
In ‘The Lehman Trilogy,’ a story about a family business is a story about America
At the Huntington, the play spans 163 years, charting the transformation of an immigrant-run dry-goods shop into a Wall Street colossus, until its epic collapse.
10 museum shows you’ll want to wander this summer
From Pueblo pottery, to plants, and giant parade balloons, creativity in many forms will be on display in the welcoming cool of museum galleries.
In a world gone wrong, Iris DeMent finds her voice
Behind her first album in seven years, “Workin’ on a World,” the singer-songwriter heads out on a tour that includes a date at City Winery June 11.
New England Philharmonic music director Tianhui Ng shares music through ‘human stories’
The volunteer ensemble premieres a new piece by Medfield-raised composer Matthew Aucoin during its next concert on Feb. 18.
A creator of experimental theater steps anxiously into the spotlight with ‘Made in China 2.0’
In Wang Chong's solo show, receiving its world premiere at ArtsEmerson, the director becomes the performer.
10 shows that will bring drama, music, and even ducklings to theater stages this season
Globe theater critic Don Aucoin’s guide to winter productions, including "Fairview," "The Wife of Willesden," "Into the Woods," and "Make Way for Ducklings."
Another first for Marlee Matlin with her directorial debut on ‘Accused’
FOX's new anthology crime series put the Oscar winner behind the camera, in charge of a cast that included deaf actors in leading roles.
10-plus eye-catching art exhibitions from Boston to the Berkshires to Portland
