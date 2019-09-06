15 concerts that will showcase the best in world music

TINARIWEN The literal rebels from Mali play an electrifying electric-guitar-heavy take on traditional Tuareg melodies that has been called “desert blues,” despite the fact that its members had never heard American blues until after they had found fame. Sept. 20. $28-$35. Royale, Boston. www.globalartslive.org , www.royaleboston.com

LUCIBELA Making her Boston debut, the lustrous-voiced Cape Verdean singer bids fair to fill the storied lack of shoes of “The Barefoot Diva” Cesária Évora, late queen of Cabo Verdean morna music. Sept. 15. $32-$42. City Winery, Boston. 617-933-8047, www.citywinery.com, www.globalartslive.org

YUVAL RON ENSEMBLE Award-winning musician Yuval Ron and his ecstatic ensemble encompass instruments and influences from across the Middle East for an evening of sacred and secular music titled “Unity of the Heart,” featuring the leader on oud and backing vocals, Arabic vocalist Najwa Gibran singing lead, the masterful Norik Manoukian on Armenian woodwinds, and percussionist Jamie Papish. Sept. 24. $25. The Rockwell, Somerville. 617-684-5335, www.globalartslive.org, www.therockwell.org

INDONESIAN CULTURAL NIGHT: LEGENDA The Berklee Indonesian Ensemble, featuring a full choir and dancers in addition to instrumentalists, will perform a panoply of Indonesian styles, from traditional folk to pop in arrangements by ensemble members. Oct. 2. $10-$15. Berklee Performance Center, Boston. 617-747-2261, www.berklee.edu/BPC

Advertisement

SOUNDS OF LIBERATION: BENEFIT CONCERT OF SACRED MUSIC AND CHANT FOR NEPAL World-renowned masters Krishna Das, Ani Choying Drolma, and Lama Tenzin Sangpo reunite for an evening of Kirtan and Tibetan Buddhist chant and music, with proceeds to benefit monasteries and nunneries in Nepal in the wake of the devastating earthquake of 2015. Oct. 5. $45-$150. Berklee Performance Center, Boston. 617-747-2261, www.berklee.edu/BPC

FABIOLA MÉNDEZ TRIO The first Berklee student to graduate with the cuatro, the guitar-like national instrument of her native Puerto Rico, as her principal instrument, Mendez performs a mix of jazz and Puerto Rican folk as part of the Celebrity Series Neighborhood Arts season-long “Celebration of Puerto Rico.” Oct. 6. Free (tickets required). St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 419 Shawmut Ave., Boston. www.celebrityseries.org

Advertisement

I AM TANGO A tango-aficionado friend once remarked to this writer that every tango concert reprises the genre’s story. This event is no exception, presenting an extravagant multimedia history of the influential Argentine music and dance form, akin to American jazz in its rise from disreputable origins to eventual enshrinement as national treasure. Oct. 9. $49-$95. Presented by Tango Lovers at Regent Theatre, Arlington. 781-646-4849, www.regenttheatre.com

HUUN HUUR TU The masters of Tuvan throat singing, in which a single vocalist produces more than one note simultaneously through the manipulation of overtones, have introduced their exhilaratingly raw sounds to the world while collaborating with a staggering array of artists including Frank Zappa, the Kronos Quartet, and Ry Cooder. Oct. 15. $28-$36. City Winery, Boston. 617-933-8047, www.globalartslive.org, www.citywinery.com

THE PACO DE LUCÍA PROJECT Late Spanish guitar virtuoso Paco de Lucía was a prime mover of the nuevo flamenco movement, which fused traditional flamenco with jazz, classical, and world music. Spearheaded by 10-time Latin Grammy winner Javier Limón, this “Project” reunites the band that toured with the flamenco king for the final decade of his reign. Oct. 19. $30-$65. Berklee Performance Center, Boston. 617-747-2261, www.berklee.edu/BPC

NELLA Hailing from the Venezuelan island of Margarita, Nella is a Berklee graduate who sings her own soulful songs drawn from Venezuelan folk and the music of Spain’s Andalusia. She was recently featured singing a song cycle by multiple Grammy-winning guitarist, songwriter, and producer Javier Limón in Oscar-winning director Asghar Farhadi’s “Todos lo Aben.” Oct. 23. $25. The Rockwell, Somerville. 617-684-5335, www.globalartslive.org, www.therockwell.org

Advertisement

GREEK MUSIC ENSEMBLE Berklee’s Greek Music Ensemble celebrates its latest CD, featuring unique arrangements of songs by two Hellenic heroes: revered poet and lyricist Manos Eleftheriou and influential composer Mikis Theodorakis. Oct. 31. $10-$15. Berklee Performance Center, Boston. 617-747-2261, www.berklee.edu/BPC

CARMINHO Making her Boston debut, the innovative and emotive Portuguese fado and pop singer Carminho — the daughter of famed fadista Teresa Siqueira — cites “Queen of Fado” Amália Rodrigues as a formative influence, in addition to the Beatles and Queen. She also recorded a tribute to Bossa Nova pioneer Tom Jobim at the invitation of his family. Nov. 8. $30-$48. Berklee Performance Center, Boston. 617-747-2261, www.berklee.edu/BPC

AIDA CUAEVAS MEETS BERKLEE The Grammy Award-winning Mexican singer and actress, who’s been called “La Voz de México” and “The Queen of Ranchera,” performs her traditional and contemporary mariachi music with a large ensemble of Berklee students. Nov. 14. $10-$20. Berklee Performance Center, Boston. 617-747-2261, www.berklee.edu/BPC

DAYMÉ AROCENA The Havana-raised, conservatory-trained singer and composer melds jazz, contemporary R&B, and West African-derived Santerían chant to musically incarnate the breadth and depth of her Cuban heritage. Nov. 17. $34-$40. City Winery, Boston. 617-933-8047, www.globalartslive.org, www.citywinery.com

ZAKIR HUSSAIN MEETS BERKLEE Berklee presents the Grammy Award-winning Indian tabla virtuoso with an honorary doctorate for his immense contribution to musical culture. The evening’s concert, produced by the Berklee India Exchange, will feature the maestro himself as well as an international cast of students and faculty performing Hussain compositions and original tributes. Nov. 22. Klarman Hall, Harvard Business School, Boston. www.berklee.edu

Advertisement

Kevin Lowenthal can be reached at lowenthal.k@gmail.com.