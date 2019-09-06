15 different kinds of funny on comedy stages this fall

JEN KIRKMAN The Needham native and “Marvelous Ms. Maisel” writer released her last Netflix special, “Just Keep Livin’?,” in 2017, and presents all-new material on her latest tour. Val Kappa opens. Sept. 13. $26-$33. Wilbur Theatre, Boston. 617-248-9700, www.thewilbur.com

IMPROV IN THE GALLERIES Members of ImprovBoston’s National Touring Company take inspiration from some of the MFA’s collections for their spontaneous sketches. In September, they will take their cues from “Viewpoints: Photographs from the Howard Greenberg Collection,” and in October, it’s “Women Take the Floor.” Wednesdays through October. Museum admission free after 4 p.m. Shows are free with admission. Museum of Fine Arts, Boston. 617-267-9300, www.mfa.org

ERIC ANDRE: LEAGALIZE EVERYTHING TOUR The host of the delightfully bizarre faux public-access “Eric Andre Show” and writer/producer of “Mostly 4 Millennials” on Adult Swim, is on the most extensive stand-up tour of his career. Sept. 14. $35-$51.75. Chevalier Theatre, Medford. 781-391-7469, www.chevaliertheatre.com

COMEDY SHOW TRIPLE HEADER Matt Kona and Yael Gavish present three separate comedy shows in one night, starting with “Where Are You Really From?” featuring comedians from around the world who now live in Boston, Gavish’s one-woman show “Israeli Wonder,” and Kona’s stand-up showcase, “Comedy X2.” Sept. 21, 6 p.m., 8 p.m., and 10 p.m. $12-$20. Peabody’s Black Box Theater, 22 Foster St., Peabody. www.eventbrite.com

DAVE ATTELL An absolute comic master and favorite of many of his colleagues. Netflix audiences got to see him at his casual best last year when he teamed with friend Jeff Ross for a series of one-on-one roasts in “Bumping Mics.” Sept. 21, 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $37. Wilbur Theatre, Boston. 617-248-9700, www.thewilbur.com

JEANEANE GAROFALO The onetime Boston comedian has this thought on our over-reliance on technology: “If there’s solar flares or another thing where your phones go down, you’re just going to see people walking up to somebody in a uniform going, ‘Tapas bar! Tapas bar!’” Sept. 21, 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $32. WBUR CitySpace, Boston. 617-358-8672, www.wbur.org/events

MOTHER OF A COMEDY SHOW Three veteran comedians — Kelly MacFarland, Christine Hurley, and Kerri Louise — share their humorous insights on motherhood at two venues. Sept. 27. $36. Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport. 978-546-7391, www.rockportmusic.org. Sept. 28. $36. Cary Memorial Hall, Lexington. 800-657-8774, www.caryhalllexington.com

JOSH GONDELMAN: NICE TRY The former Boston comedian and current writer for Showtime’s “Desus and Mero” reads from his new book of essays, “Nice Try: Stories of Best Intentions and Mixed Results.” Oct. 1. Free. Brookline Booksmith, Brookline. 617-566-6660, www.brooklinebooksmith.com

SEBASTIAN MANISCALCO: YOU BOTHER ME TOUR If you’re walking around doing anything a normal human being does on a daily basis, chances are you will do something that annoys Maniscalco, whose star, and ticket draw, continues to rise. Oct. 4. $44.50-$129.50. TD Garden, Boston. 800-653-8000, www.tdgarden.com

MYSTERY SCIENCE THEATER 3000: THE GREAT CHEESY MOVIE CIRCUS TOUR “MST” creator Joel Hodgson will be riffing on cheesy movies live for the last time on this tour, which will also include the usual gang of riffing bots, Tom Servo, Crow, and Gypsy. The two films under fire this time are “No Retreat, No Surrender” and “Circus of Horrors.” Oct. 11-12. $49.50-$69.50. Emerson Colonial Theatre, Boston. 888-616-0272, www.emersoncolonialtheatre.com

THE SKLAR BROTHERS Randy and Jason are brothers and comedic renaissance men: They are podcast hosts (“View from the Cheap Seats” and “Dumb People Town”), audio documentarians (“Sklars and Stripes” on Audible), and stand-up comedians (“Hipster Ghosts” on Starz). Oct. 11-12, 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $25. Laugh Boston, Boston. 617-725-2844, www.laughboston.com

MARC MARON: HEY, THERE’S MORE TOUR Ever intellectually and psychologically curious, the “WTF” host and “GLOW” costar returns to his old stomping grounds to record a new special. Oct. 12, 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. $49. Boch Center Shubert Theatre, Boston. 866-348-9738, www.bochcenter.org

NICK OFFERMAN: ALL RISE Best known as American treasure Ron Swanson from “Parks and Recreation,” Offerman invites you to join him for chuckles and an “evening of deliberate talking with some light dancing,” likely extolling the virtues of patience and self-reliance. Oct. 23-24, 7:30 p.m. $39.95-$59.95. Chevalier Theatre, Medford. 781-391-7469, www.chevaliertheatre.com

COMICS COME HOME Denis Leary hosts his annual charity gig for the Neely Cancer Foundation with some familiar headliners and new local faces. Nov. 9, 8 p.m. TD Garden, Boston. 800-653-8000, www.tdgarden.com

BOSTON COMEDY FESTIVAL In addition to the stand-up comedy competition, this year’s fest includes headliners Dana Gould, Emo Philips, Caroline Rhea, and Tony Hinchcliffe, who will also do a live show for his “Kill Tony” podcast. More acts to be announced. It also expands its venue base from the Rockwell and Somerville Theatre to the Larcom in Beverly for several shows. Nov. 12-16, various times. Check www.bostoncomedyfest.com for details.

